Jesup Wayne County overpowers Hinesville Bradwell Institute in thorough fashion

Jesup Wayne County earned a convincing 49-20 win over Hinesville Bradwell Institute for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 17.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 35-13 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Jesup Wayne County struck to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-20.

