Woodstock River Ridge takes down Marietta Pope

Woodstock River Ridge delivered all the smoke to disorient Marietta Pope and flew away with a 43-14 win at Marietta Pope High on August 26 in Georgia football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Woodstock River Ridge and Marietta Pope settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Knights opened a massive 30-7 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.
Woodstock River Ridge pulled to a 36-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
