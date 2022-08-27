Powder Springs Hillgrove claims close encounter of the winning kind over Canton Creekview

Powder Springs Hillgrove poked just enough holes in Canton Creekview’s defense to garner a taut, 10-6 victory in Georgia high school football action on August 26.
The start wasn’t the problem for Canton Creekview, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Powder Springs Hillgrove through the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks’ offense moved in front for a 10-6 lead over the Grizzlies at halftime.
Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Hawks and the Grizzlies were both scoreless.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.