The Tunnel Hill Northwest defense stifles Lindale Pepperell

Tunnel Hill Northwest’s defense throttled Lindale Pepperell, resulting in a 38-0 shutout on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Tunnel Hill Northwest a 14-0 lead over Lindale Pepperell.

The Bruins opened an enormous 32-0 gap over the Dragons at halftime.

Tunnel Hill Northwest pulled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Tunnel Hill Northwest and Lindale Pepperell squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

