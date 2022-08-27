Overtime is just fine for Rabun Gap in win over Canton Sequoyah

Canton Sequoyah was so close, but not close enough as Rabun Gap was pushed to overtime before capturing a 35-28 win in Georgia high school football action on August 26.
Canton Sequoyah authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Rabun Gap at the end of the first quarter.
The Chiefs took a 21-14 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rabun Gap and Canton Sequoyah locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles and the Chiefs locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Rabun Gap’s train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
