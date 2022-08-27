Chattanooga McCallie escapes Atlanta Woodward Academy in thin win

Chattanooga McCallie found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Atlanta Woodward Academy 17-13 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
Chattanooga McCallie opened with a 7-3 advantage over Atlanta Woodward Academy through the first quarter.
The War Eagles showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-13 halftime margin.
Chattanooga McCallie jumped to a 17-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.