Buford staggers Charlotte Mallard Creek with resounding performance

Buford rolled past Charlotte Mallard Creek for a comfortable 56-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Buford a 28-0 lead over Charlotte Mallard Creek.
The Wolves registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Mavericks.
Buford breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mavericks closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
