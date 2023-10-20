Netflix gives ‘Sweet Magnolias’ a fourth season

The show is shot in metro Atlanta.

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
16 minutes ago
X

Netflix is giving a fourth season to its romantic drama “Sweet Magnolias,’ which appears to be a reliable hit for the streaming service.

Shot largely in Covington, the series has focused around best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Netflix, in a press release, said over its first three seasons, “Sweet Magnolias” has been in the Global Top 10 for a collective 10 weeks. It landed at No. 1 among all original streaming programs when season 3 returned in July and held that a week later, according to Nielsen. In all, it spent five weeks in the Nielsen top 10 original streaming service shows.

Each season has 10 episodes and season four will be the same.

The series falls in Netflix’s self-described category of “comfort/lean back” light dramas along with shows like “Virgin River,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Ginny & Georgia.”

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

When season four returns for production is largely dependent on when the current SAG-AFTRA actors strike ends. The strike is now past the three-month point and it’s unclear when producers will get back to the negotiating table after walking away last week.

Fans of “Sweet Magnolias” who visit Covington will recognize some key regular locations on the show. For instance, the show’s Sullivan’s Restaurant is an actual restaurant called Mystic Grill, a name that is tied to a previous show shot in the town, the CW’s “Vampire Diaries.” The Corner Spa’s exterior shots are a law office. Serenity’s clock tower building is the Newton County courthouse. And Maddie’s and Dana Sue’s homes are both in Covington as well.

Serenity High School is Henry County Middle School about 20 miles west of Covington in McDonough. And scenes at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church are shot at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church in Decatur.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for Medicaid expansion
1h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb County school board rejects proposed changes to book rules
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
28m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Analysis: Kemp aims to keep far-right in check in second term
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: PUBLICITY PHTO

Podcaster, comic Phoebe Robinson on being a girl boss and running as a hobby
18h ago
Atlanta actor Tyrese Gibson sued by director for $10 million for slander
Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
22h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top