‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in Atlanta, Key West

Three veteran female actresses with comedic bite — Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally — will star in a new comedy called “The Fabulous Four.”
It’s set to start production in Atlanta and Key West, Florida, in September. Pre-production has begun.
The feel-good comedy, according to information provided by the producers, will follow two life-long friends (played by Mullally and Sarandon) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly.
It’s unclear if this film will be released in theaters or picked up by a streaming service.
All three have worked in Georgia before.
Sarandon stars in Fox’s new country music drama “Monarch,” which shot in metro Atlanta last year. She plays a reigning country music queen. That series was supposed to launch earlier this year but was pushed to this fall due to production delays. She segued earlier this year into a role in the DC superhero movie “Blue Beetle,” also a Georgia production.
Midler was part of the 2012 comedy “Parental Guidance” in Atlanta with Billy Crystal. Mullally played a small part as herself in the 2012 ensemble comedy “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” shot in Atlanta.
