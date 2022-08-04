ajc logo
X

‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in Atlanta, Key West

Susan Sarandon, Better Midler and Megan Mullally star in an upcoming comedy shooting in Atlanta called "The Fabulous Four." PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Combined ShapeCaption
Susan Sarandon, Better Midler and Megan Mullally star in an upcoming comedy shooting in Atlanta called "The Fabulous Four." PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Three veteran female actresses with comedic bite — Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally — will star in a new comedy called “The Fabulous Four.”

It’s set to start production in Atlanta and Key West, Florida, in September. Pre-production has begun.

The feel-good comedy, according to information provided by the producers, will follow two life-long friends (played by Mullally and Sarandon) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly.

It’s unclear if this film will be released in theaters or picked up by a streaming service.

All three have worked in Georgia before.

Sarandon stars in Fox’s new country music drama “Monarch,” which shot in metro Atlanta last year. She plays a reigning country music queen. That series was supposed to launch earlier this year but was pushed to this fall due to production delays. She segued earlier this year into a role in the DC superhero movie “Blue Beetle,” also a Georgia production.

Midler was part of the 2012 comedy “Parental Guidance” in Atlanta with Billy Crystal. Mullally played a small part as herself in the 2012 ensemble comedy “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” shot in Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 959h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
4h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
2h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
21h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
21h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
2h ago
The Latest
California governor Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: stop filming in Georgia
40m ago
Donald Glover, Aaron Sorkin, 600 other men, join female producers seeking abortion...
19h ago
NYT: CNN profits projected to fall sharply in 2022 amid ratings slump
22h ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top