Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Director says ‘Superman’ is about an ‘immigrant that came from other places’

James Gunn acknowledges that the movie’s themes may be interpreted differently across political groups.
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows David Corenswet in a scene from "Superman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows David Corenswet in a scene from "Superman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
By Jack Dunn – TNS/Variety Entertainment News Service
15 minutes ago

James Gunn is opening up about what “Superman” is really about.

In his Sunday profile with The Times of London, the DC Studios head went deep on the themes and ideas that drive his highly anticipated “Superman.” He explained that the superhero epic encompasses “the story of America” and, at a basic level, is about a man searching for a better life away from his original home.

“I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America,” Gunn explained. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor (left), David Corenswet as Superman and director James Gunn on the set of "Superman." (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

ExploreAtlanta is not a ‘Brave New World’ for Anthony Mackie, Marvel’s new Captain America

Gunn acknowledged that the movie’s themes may be interpreted differently across political groups, especially considering the current nationwide unrest around immigration.

However, Gunn stands by the ideals embedded in “Superman” and added that he doesn’t care if anyone takes offense.

“Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them,” he said.

He continued, “Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

“Superman,” which releases Friday, stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

About the Author

Jack Dunn
More Stories

Keep Reading

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows, from left, Bechir Sylvain, Jonathan Bailey, and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from " Jurassic World Rebirth." (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

Credit: AP

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ bites off $318 million at the global box office

Michael Madsen, 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' star, dies at 67

Julian McMahon, actor who appeared in 'Fantastic Four' films and TV show 'Charmed,' has died

The Latest

"Inside the Mirror" by Parul Kapur. (Courtesy of University of Nebraska Press)

Credit: University of Nebraska Press

Georgia Author of the Year winners reflect a diverse literary landscape

‘Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children’ considers the artist through a child’s eyes

Skilled at improv and in musicals, actor adds his imagination to ‘Milo’

Featured

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.

Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.