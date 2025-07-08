Credit: AP Credit: AP

Gunn acknowledged that the movie’s themes may be interpreted differently across political groups, especially considering the current nationwide unrest around immigration.

However, Gunn stands by the ideals embedded in “Superman” and added that he doesn’t care if anyone takes offense.

“Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them,” he said.

He continued, “Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

“Superman,” which releases Friday, stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.