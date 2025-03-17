Georgia native Deborah Norville returns to host new game show ‘The Perfect Line’

Contestants will play a series of games where they test their knowledge by arranging events, items, or people in the correct order to create “the perfect line.” Each round, contestants are eliminated, leaving the last person standing to play the final round for a grand prize.

The format will tackle a broad range of topics from world events to pop culture moments.

“This year we launched the game show ‘Flip Side;’ and found the daytime audience continues to have a huge appetite for and engagement with game shows,” said Wendy McMahon, president of CBS Media Ventures in a statement. “We’re building on that success by bringing The Perfect Line’ to the marketplace, with a host everyone already knows and admires. Deborah is a natural hosting this show — her wit and charm resonate with audiences.”

Norville is best known for anchoring “Inside Edition,” which she joined nearly 30 years ago, making her the longest-serving anchor on American television.

“I grew up watching way too many game shows and have always wanted to do one,” Norville said in a statement. “With ‘The Perfect Line,’ I’ve found the right format. The show is a fast, fun, smart take on trivia and pop culture with tidbits of stuff you didn’t know — and it’s played in a way that you’ve got a chance to win even if you’re just guessing. Plus, as a journalist, I love that I get to share fun facts you’ll want to pass along to your friends!”

Born in Dalton and a graduate of the University of Georgia, Norville worked at Atlanta’s WAGA-TV, then a CBS affiliate, from 1979 to 1982 before moving to Chicago for a reporting job at an NBC affiliate. She joined NBC News in 1987 as an anchor and was briefly a “Today” show anchor between Jane Pauley and Katie Couric. She jumped to CBS News in 1992 before landing the “Inside Edition” hosting job in 1995.