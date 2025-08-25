Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole shooting with ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Could she be a potential new cast member?
Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole arrives at an event hosted by a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member who was celebrating the opening of her newest Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles restaurant. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/J

Credit: RODNEY HO/J

By
1 hour ago

On Friday, Slutty Vegan founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole shot scenes with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast, fueling speculation she is being tested to potentially join the reality show.

Restaurateur Kelli Ferrell, who debuted as a cast member in March for the 16th season, hosted a media launch event for a new location of her restaurant, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, in Sandy Springs at the Prado off Roswell Road just inside I-285.

Cole was not made available for an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the event. She spent most of her time in front of Bravo cameras interacting with women who were on the show last season.

ExploreSlutty Vegan landlord seeks nearly $90K in alleged late rent, lawsuit says
Pinky Cole (from left) spent much of her time Friday chatting with Drew Sidora and Kelli Ferrell at Ferrell's media event for the opening of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles in Sandy Springs while Bravo cameras rolled on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." )Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO

The other cast members from Season 16 who attended the event were Shamea Morton, Drew Sidora, Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks. Cynthia Bailey, a part-time participant who previously was a full-time cast member, was also at the event.

Brit Eady left the show in July after one season and filed a lawsuit against Bravo and its parent company for defamation after former castmate Kenya Moore showed a sexually explicit photo of her in a public setting.

Porsha Williams, a longtime member of the show, was absent from the event at Nana’s.

Bravo has not announced the full cast for the 17th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which will likely debut early next year.

Cole shooting scenes for “Housewives” doesn’t guarantee she’ll appear on the show, but based on how Bravo has worked in the past, producers are likely testing her out to see if she’d be a good fit.

In April, Cole told UATL she returned to plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan after briefly losing then reacquiring the company through restructuring earlier this year.

Slutty Vegan, which she opened in 2018 as a food truck, expanded to 14 locations at one point. But it has retrenched recently, closing several restaurants, and now has five: metro Atlanta locations on Edgewood Avenue and in Jonesboro; and in Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; and Brooklyn, New York. Locations at Spelman College, Georgia Tech and Duluth shuttered earlier this year.

Kelli Ferrell (left), owner of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, opened a second restaurant and celebrated before "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cameras and media Friday. V-103 host Jazzy McBee attended the festivities. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RDONEY HO/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: RDONEY HO/AJC

Ferrell opened her first Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles in McDonough in 2016, and that restaurant remains open.

