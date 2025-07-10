Braves offer locally themed eating for All-Star Game

The upcoming All-Star Week festivities will contain a lot of southern flavor. And a large part of that will be the food offered around Truist Park.

The Braves and hospitality partner Delaware North announced their culinary lineup Wednesday for All-Star Week. There was heavy emphasis on making the food offerings appropriate for the area and region.

“The Midsummer Classic’s return to Atlanta is a momentous occasion, and we’re thrilled to showcase the best of Southern hospitality,” Charles Adams, general manager for Delaware North at Truist Park, said in a statement. “Our culinary team has crafted a menu that blends bold innovation with regional comfort, ensuring every fan experiences something unforgettable.”