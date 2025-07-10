Braves offer locally themed eating for All-Star Game

The upcoming All-Star Week festivities will contain a lot of southern flavor. And a large part of that will be the food offered around Truist Park.
The Braves and hospitality partner Delaware North announced their culinary lineup Wednesday for All-Star Week. There was heavy emphasis on making the food offerings appropriate for the area and region.
“The Midsummer Classic’s return to Atlanta is a momentous occasion, and we’re thrilled to showcase the best of Southern hospitality,” Charles Adams, general manager for Delaware North at Truist Park, said in a statement. “Our culinary team has crafted a menu that blends bold innovation with regional comfort, ensuring every fan experiences something unforgettable.”
Delaware North will be assisted by a culinary delegation from Patina Group, as well. Patina, according to the team’s press release, “operates high-profile restaurants at Walt Disney World, in New York City and throughout Los Angeles, and serves as the official catering partner for PGA of America championship events, including this year’s Ryder Cup on Long Island.”
Here are the unique offerings at Truist Park in the coming week, as presented by the Braves:
- Down the Bay Burger – A 50/50 blend of Pat LaFrieda premium ground beef and mushrooms, topped with crispy soft-shell crab, rooftop garden lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and smoky onion remoulade on buttery challah buns. Served with french fries. (Section 113)
- Fried Green Tomato Sliders – Crispy fried green tomatoes stacked with pimento cheese and carrot bacon on a fluffy biscuit. (Section 113)
- Southern Nachos – Pork rinds piled high with pulled pork, baked beans, cheddar cheese sauce and a drizzle of tangy Alabama white sauce. (Sections 116 & 242)
- Don’t Call It “Hotlanta” Chicken Sandwich – Crispy chicken with maple sriracha, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and avocado puree. (Sections 138 & 320)
- Bless Your Heart Dog – A deep-fried footlong hot dog rolled in hot Cheetos and Fruity Pebbles for a sweet-heat crunch. (Section 141)
- Birria Hot Dog – A footlong all-beef hot dog topped with slow-braised birria beef, pickled red onions and jalapeños, jalapeño salsa, jalapeño-lime crema, cilantro, lime and Fresno chilis. (Section 141)
- Peach Cobbler Nachos – Cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips loaded with warm peach cobbler filling and whipped cream. (Sections 138 & 320)
- Pimento Cheese Sauce – A melty Southern-style dip served with Bavarian pretzels ballpark-wide.
Additionally:
The Blue Moon Brewery & Grill will debut several new menu items for All-Star Week, including:
- The Lobster Roll Reimagined – Forget the traditional – this version goes golden. Buttermilk-soaked lobster tail, fried to a perfect crunch, served in a warm brioche roll with tangy slaw and a drizzle of hot honey. It’s sweet, spicy and crispy luxury in every bite.
- Cuban Pork Sandwich – A handheld trip to Havana. Layered slow-roasted pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, crisp pickles and zesty Dijon aioli – pressed to golden perfection on buttery Cuban bread. Smoky, savory and satisfyingly melty.
- Steak Dipper Sandwich – Thin-sliced, tender flank steak piled high with grilled onions and melty provolone on a toasted hoagie. Served with a savory, rich au jus for dipping – because a sandwich this good deserves a dip in something delicious.
