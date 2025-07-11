Politics
Politics

Democratic PSC candidates promise lower power bills headed into primary runoff

Early voting for the July 15 Democratic Public Service Commission runoff lasts through Friday.
Grace Waddell, training and elections manager, revises a voting machine at the Cherokee County Voting and Registration Office during the runoff elections for the Public Service Commission. By 10 a.m. July 5, the office saw 11 votes cast. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grace Waddell, training and elections manager, revises a voting machine at the Cherokee County Voting and Registration Office during the runoff elections for the Public Service Commission. By 10 a.m. July 5, the office saw 11 votes cast. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By and Gray Mollenkamp
0 minutes ago

The top two Democrats squaring off in Tuesday’s Public Service Commission primary runoff for a shot at the District 3 seat each say they will bring change to the all-Republican board by pushing for more affordable power bills, renewable energy sources and reliable power.

But although their promises are similar, their resumes are not.

Democrat Keisha Sean Waites, a former Atlanta City Council member and former state representative, is running for a seat on the Public Service Commission. (Courtesy of Keisha Sean Waites)

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Keisha Sean Waites, a former Atlanta City Council member and former state representative, touted her political campaign experience and lawmaking record, saying she would work with utility companies, legislators and others to look out for consumer interests.

“Right now, it’s almost as if the PSC is tone-deaf, as if they are not listening to consumers,” she said.

The utility regulatory board, which approves rates for regulated utilities, has signed off on six Georgia Power rate hikes in the past several years, which have increased monthly electricity bills by about $43.

Last week, the board voted to hold rates steady through 2028. But next year, Georgia Power is expected to request approval from the PSC for damage costs caused by Hurricane Helene and other storms.

Waites acknowledged she doesn’t have a background in energy, but said that’s not essential to be an effective commissioner.

“We need individuals who have the relationships and the skill set, as well as the policy and legislative experience, to move us forward,” she said.

Peter Hubbard, a 15-year energy industry expert and founder of the nonprofit Georgia Center for Energy Solutions, is running for a seat on the Public Service Commission. (Courtesy of Peter Hubbard)

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Peter Hubbard, a 15-year energy industry expert and founder of the nonprofit Georgia Center for Energy Solutions, sees a background in energy as an advantage over Waites.

Hubbard said he would leverage his energy experience to advocate for clean energy and bill relief.

“Waites just doesn’t have the experience,” he said. “Maybe six years from now, she could catch up to where I am, but she’s nowhere near the level that’s needed to execute on this job.”

Hubbard emphasized the need to counter the Republican-controlled PSC, which he says has placed corporate interests above the public. Specifically, he said he would hold Georgia Power accountable and ensure the utility does not take home excessive profits.

The runoff election follows dismal turnout for the June primary, where about 2.5% of Georgia’s 8.4 million registered voters cast a ballot. Participation was so low in nearly half of Georgia’s 159 counties that they will open just one precinct for the July 15 runoff.

For Tuesday’s vote, Waites said she and her campaign have put up signs, canvassed neighborhoods and participated in candidate forums with Hubbard across the state. Hubbard continues to send texts out to voters.

As of midafternoon Thursday, nearly 20,000 Georgians have voted in the runoff.

All registered Georgia voters, with the exception of those who voted in the Republican primary last month, can cast a ballot during the early voting period through Friday or on Election Day, Tuesday. The winner will face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.

About the Authors

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team.

Gray Mollenkamp joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the politics team. He is majoring in International Relations and Legal Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A voter leaves a polling location after voting Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Rutledge, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

A Georgia election with few voters: Turnout is 'miserably low' in the race for utility regulator

Primary runoff draws more poll workers than voters in some counties

The low turnout Public Service Commission primary led to an even lower turnout in the runoff. Here's how election staff have spent their time at polls.

Georgia Public Service Commission should focus on lowering power bills

Turnout was low for the recent Georgia Public Service Commission primary, but voters statewide should show up for the July 15 primary runoff.

The Latest

Workers with DeNYSE load the All-Star sign after removing it from near the stadium’s scoreboard on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Truist Park. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

30m ago

SEC accuses GOP-linked Georgia lender of $140M Ponzi scheme

‘We have your back.’ Kemp vows support for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.