Keisha Sean Waites, a former Atlanta City Council member and former state representative, touted her political campaign experience and lawmaking record, saying she would work with utility companies, legislators and others to look out for consumer interests.

“Right now, it’s almost as if the PSC is tone-deaf, as if they are not listening to consumers,” she said.

The utility regulatory board, which approves rates for regulated utilities, has signed off on six Georgia Power rate hikes in the past several years, which have increased monthly electricity bills by about $43.

Last week, the board voted to hold rates steady through 2028. But next year, Georgia Power is expected to request approval from the PSC for damage costs caused by Hurricane Helene and other storms.

Waites acknowledged she doesn’t have a background in energy, but said that’s not essential to be an effective commissioner.

“We need individuals who have the relationships and the skill set, as well as the policy and legislative experience, to move us forward,” she said.

Peter Hubbard, a 15-year energy industry expert and founder of the nonprofit Georgia Center for Energy Solutions, sees a background in energy as an advantage over Waites.

Hubbard said he would leverage his energy experience to advocate for clean energy and bill relief.

“Waites just doesn’t have the experience,” he said. “Maybe six years from now, she could catch up to where I am, but she’s nowhere near the level that’s needed to execute on this job.”

Hubbard emphasized the need to counter the Republican-controlled PSC, which he says has placed corporate interests above the public. Specifically, he said he would hold Georgia Power accountable and ensure the utility does not take home excessive profits.

The runoff election follows dismal turnout for the June primary, where about 2.5% of Georgia’s 8.4 million registered voters cast a ballot. Participation was so low in nearly half of Georgia’s 159 counties that they will open just one precinct for the July 15 runoff.

For Tuesday’s vote, Waites said she and her campaign have put up signs, canvassed neighborhoods and participated in candidate forums with Hubbard across the state. Hubbard continues to send texts out to voters.

As of midafternoon Thursday, nearly 20,000 Georgians have voted in the runoff.

All registered Georgia voters, with the exception of those who voted in the Republican primary last month, can cast a ballot during the early voting period through Friday or on Election Day, Tuesday. The winner will face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.