The 6-foot-6-plus, 215-pound rising senior chose the Bulldogs over a strong interest in both Florida and Texas.

“He told me once he wanted to be the next Brock Bowers,” Bowdon High coach Rick Fendley told DawgNation. “I think he’s pumped up about the tight end spot, but I think he could go be somebody’s No. 1 receiver there in college, too.”

He was being recruited as both a tight end and a receiver.

Fendley told DawgNation that Prothro, who is a three-sport athlete at Bowdown, should easily put on weight and “be a really big kid by the time he grows up.”

Fendley also noted that Prothro is just as popular for his personality as he is his athletic ability.

“Probably the most well-liked kid in all of Bowdon,” Fendley said. “Teacher’s favorite kid in the school building. The hardest-working kid in the weight room. Loves to go bass fishing. He would fish all day if you let that kid go fish.”

Prothro is the second five-star commitment in the Bulldogs’ class of 2026. Quarterback Jared Curtis out of Nashville, Tenn. is the only other five-star currently.

Georgia has two more 2026 tight end commitments: four-star prospects Brayden Fogle and Lincoln Keyes.

Shortly after Prothro’s announcement, Tyriq Green, a four-star prospect out of Buford High School, committed to the Bulldogs during a ceremony at an Atlanta restaurant.

Green ranks as the nation’s No. 10 ATH and the No. 151 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 7 safety and No. 89 overall.

Green chose Georgia among a final group that also included Auburn and Miami.

“He reminds me of Justice Haynes with the ball in his hands,” Buford coach Bryant Appling told DawgNation. “... He’s fearless, too. With a lot of the things he does. Whether he’s on the offensive side or the defensive side and special teams.”

With Prothro and Green, Georgia has 29 commitments in the class of 2026, which is currently ranked No. 2. Even with Saturday’s commitments, Southern California still holds the No. 1 spot.