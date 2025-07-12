Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football lands back-to-back commitments from top in-state prospects

Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro was the first to announce
Bowdon High School rising senior TE plays three sports and is a 3-time state football champion so far in high school. He's rated as a 5-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite. July 12 will be a big day for Georgia as five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro, who plays for three-peat GHSA state champion Bowdon, will announce their decisions. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Bowdon High School rising senior TE plays three sports and is a 3-time state football champion so far in high school. He's rated as a 5-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite. July 12 will be a big day for Georgia as five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro, who plays for three-peat GHSA state champion Bowdon, will announce their decisions. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By and Jeff Sentell
1 hour ago

The Georgia Bulldogs landed a pair of high profile in-state commitments on Saturday.

First up was five-star Kaiden Prothro, from three-peat state champion Bowdon High School, announced his decision during a ceremony at the Bowdon gymnasium.

Prothro, whose announcement was met with a loud cheer from the crowd, ranks as the nation’s No. 3 tight end and the No. 25 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-6-plus, 215-pound rising senior chose the Bulldogs over a strong interest in both Florida and Texas.

“He told me once he wanted to be the next Brock Bowers,” Bowdon High coach Rick Fendley told DawgNation. “I think he’s pumped up about the tight end spot, but I think he could go be somebody’s No. 1 receiver there in college, too.”

He was being recruited as both a tight end and a receiver.

Fendley told DawgNation that Prothro, who is a three-sport athlete at Bowdown, should easily put on weight and “be a really big kid by the time he grows up.”

Fendley also noted that Prothro is just as popular for his personality as he is his athletic ability.

“Probably the most well-liked kid in all of Bowdon,” Fendley said. “Teacher’s favorite kid in the school building. The hardest-working kid in the weight room. Loves to go bass fishing. He would fish all day if you let that kid go fish.”

Prothro is the second five-star commitment in the Bulldogs’ class of 2026. Quarterback Jared Curtis out of Nashville, Tenn. is the only other five-star currently.

Georgia has two more 2026 tight end commitments: four-star prospects Brayden Fogle and Lincoln Keyes.

Shortly after Prothro’s announcement, Tyriq Green, a four-star prospect out of Buford High School, committed to the Bulldogs during a ceremony at an Atlanta restaurant.

Green ranks as the nation’s No. 10 ATH and the No. 151 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 7 safety and No. 89 overall.

Green chose Georgia among a final group that also included Auburn and Miami.

“He reminds me of Justice Haynes with the ball in his hands,” Buford coach Bryant Appling told DawgNation. “... He’s fearless, too. With a lot of the things he does. Whether he’s on the offensive side or the defensive side and special teams.”

With Prothro and Green, Georgia has 29 commitments in the class of 2026, which is currently ranked No. 2. Even with Saturday’s commitments, Southern California still holds the No. 1 spot.

About the Authors

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

Follow Jeff Sentell on facebookFollow Jeff Sentell on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Players split into two teams — Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em — with some players being asked to play on both squads. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia leaning on top-ranked SEC defense, Alabama, LSU much improved

Georgia looks to have the top overall defense in the SEC, but plenty of other SEC teams have acquired enough firepower through the portal to challenge

Another defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech football

Georgia Tech’s 2025 class grows with a Florida defensive lineman who had 11 sacks as a junior.

The Latest

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who proved the most impactful rookie tight end in NFL history last season, was ranked as the best player at his position according to an ESPN survey of coaches, scouts and league executives. (David Becker/AP)

Credit: AP

Brock Bowers makes history in ESPN survey of top NFL personnel

2h ago

She was an All-American at UGA. Now, she’s carving her path in pro baseball.

Former UGA coach Mark Richt’s dad, Lou, dies

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.