“Bowers makes history in our Top 10 poll — he’s the first player to rank No. 1 at his position after his rookie year,” the ESPN.com story noted, having shared this is the sixth edition of its leaguewide vote on top position players.

Bowers, ESPN revealed, earned more than 50% of the first-place vote after setting rookie records for:

Most receiving yards by a rookie tight end or receiver in NFL history (1,194)

Most receptions by a rookie at any position (112)

Most receptions by any player in a single season in Raiders franchise history

NFL scouts told ESPN that Bowers was the highest-graded overall player in the 2024 draft, but because of the position he played and a deep quarterback class he was selected lower — at No. 13 overall.

Opponents and Georgia fans recognized Bowers was the offensive catalyst of the Bulldogs’ back-to-back title runs, lining up all over the field under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football,” Former Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Bowers leading into the 2022 College Football Playoff championship game after Bowers had 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the teams’ SEC title game matchup earlier that season.

“I know he’s just a freshman. But this guy’s got great size. He’s a good blocker. He’s physical. He’s tough. And he’s got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form, which makes it difficult being a bigger guy for bigger guys to cover him and it makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him.

“So this guy is just a phenomenal football player all the way around.”

Bowers — who was also the only two-time John Mackey Award (best tight end) winner in history and consensus All-American — turned professional after his junior season, but he returned to Georgia to finish his degree after his rookie year in the NFL.

Bowers showed respect to Kittle and Kelce in a recent ESPN SportsCenter interview conducted when he attended “Tight End University,” an annual three-day training camp and summit for NFL tight ends held in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I think being in the meetings and getting to learn from Kittle, Kelce and all of those guys, Evan Engram,” Bowers said. “It’s been amazing listening to them and talking about different parts of their game and trying to transition that into my game, and hopefully that will show up this year on the field.”