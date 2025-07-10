The Georgia Tech football program has picked up another commitment from the state of Florida.
Amier Clarke announced Thursday on social media his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Clarke is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman from Kissimmee, Florida.
Playing for Osceola High School, Clarke is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He chose Tech over Rutgers, Boston College and Syracuse and has 20 scholarship offers.
Clarke made 48 tackles (one for a loss) and a team high 11 sacks as a junior.
Clarke joins fellow defensive linemen Freddie Wilson (Port Orange, Florida), Chris Carbin (Hillgrove) and Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); tight ends Nathan Agyemang (Kell) and Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Jeffar Jean-Noel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 11th among ACC programs and 39th nationally.
