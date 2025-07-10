The Georgia Tech football program has picked up another commitment from the state of Florida.

Amier Clarke announced Thursday on social media his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Clarke is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman from Kissimmee, Florida.

Playing for Osceola High School, Clarke is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He chose Tech over Rutgers, Boston College and Syracuse and has 20 scholarship offers.