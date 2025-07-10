Wellness
Weighted vests are trending. But do they boost your workout?

From bone strength to muscle tone, here’s what research says about the fitness fad.
If you’ve walked the Beltline lately, scrolled through social media or even just glanced out the window, you’ve probably seen them: people wearing sleek, tactical-looking weighted vests.

They’re not just for show — users claim these vests are a shortcut to staying strong, lean and ageless.

But are they really worth the hype? Or just another consumerism-fueled fad? Here’s what the science (and experts) say.

The promise of stronger bones and muscles

Weighted vests are often marketed as tools for building muscle and improving bone density — especially for women, who experience a sharp drop in bone strength after menopause, according to Women’s Health. The idea is that by adding weight, you force your body to work harder, which could lead to stronger bones and muscles over time.

However, scientists aren’t entirely convinced.

“The research on weighted vests and bone health is not as clear as we’d like,” Dr. Sharon Hame, a professor of orthopedic surgery at UCLA, told The New York Times.

Although a few small studies have shown mild improvements in bone density when people wore vests during exercises like lunges or squats, others found no significant difference at all.

What they can do

Even if they’re not miracle workers for your bones, weighted vests can still benefit your workout. Wearing one adds resistance to everyday movements, making walking, hiking, strength training and interval workouts more challenging — without having to lug around dumbbells.

“Weighted vests are great for boosting the cardiovascular and muscle-strengthening impact of workouts, but they’re not a one-stop solution for better bone health,” Dr. Michael Jaasma, who studies medical devices and bone health, told Women’s Health. They’re “not a cure for osteoporosis.”

That said, if you’re generally healthy and don’t have joint, back or balance issues, experts say there’s little harm in giving a weighted vest a try — just ease into it.

Thinking of trying one?

When shopping for a vest, opt for one that fits snugly, distributes weight evenly and stays in place without chafing or bouncing. Here are a few expert-approved picks:

Ultimately, a weighted vest isn’t a quick fix — but it can add an extra push to the workouts you’re already doing. If it helps you stay consistent and feel stronger, it might just earn a place in your fitness lineup.

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

