Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

How a New Yorker became the official artist for Atlanta’s MLB All-Star Game

Charles Fazzino’s exhibit, ‘Art of Baseball,’ is on display at Capital One All-Star Village.
Charles Fazzino poses with his artwork inside the Capital One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Fazzino is the official artist for this year’s MLB All-Star Game. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Charles Fazzino poses with his artwork inside the Capital One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Fazzino is the official artist for this year’s MLB All-Star Game. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
50 minutes ago

Charles Fazzino (known as the master of 3D pop art) roams around his MLB exhibit with ease, becoming fascinated with each detail as if he’s not the artist behind them.

There are hand-painted baseballs, edgy baseball bats and posters, among other collectibles at the Cobb Galleria exhibit. It’s the type of art that requires in-person interaction. Online renderings do a disservice to the bright colors and multidimensional style.

“They’re kind of like pop-up books,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Explore4 years after losing All-Star Game, Cobb says county is ready to host event

Fazzino is the official artist for the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta — a role he’s had for two decades. He designed this year’s premier 3D commemorative artwork, along with the hand-painted home plate, that will be featured on the field during the ceremonial pitch for Tuesday’s midsummer classic.

The main artwork features handcrafted cutouts and pieces of Truist Park, the home of this year’s game. There are emblems of the city’s culture, like peaches and the “Hotlanta” moniker.

Every detail was designed at his New York studio, constructed and embellished with glitter and Swarovski crystals. The piece required a week of cutting, gluing and pasting after receiving MLB approval.

Every detail of this year’s premier 3D commemorative artwork was designed at Charles Fazzino's New York studio, constructed and embellished with glitter and Swarovski crystals. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

“It has to be authentic, and it has to be geographically correct in a way, although it’s in my fun, happy, whimsical style,” the native New Yorker said about the design.

Born in the Bronx, Fazzino, who resides in New Rochelle, grew up with art. His mom was a sculptor and his dad was a shoe designer.

“They were always drawing in the house, and they collected pop-up books, so I wanted to become an artist because they were successful artists.”

ExploreLudacris, Zac Brown Band to headline MLB All-Star Game performances

Fazzino attended the School of Visual Arts in New York. He adopted the 3D art style in the late 1980s, at the onset of his career. He recalls making an unpublished pop-up book about a cat and started sharing it at local art shows: “people loved it,” he shared.

Now, Fazzino’s art can be found all over the world. Throughout a career that spans four decades, Fazzino has worked with the Olympics, the NFL Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards — to name a few. His work is in the private collections of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, along with a host of other notables like Paul McCartney and Michael Jordan.

But Fazzino doesn’t rest on his laurels.

“It’s been sort of this building of little things through the years,” he said when asked about the accolades.

Charles Fazzino’s work, such as these hand-painted baseballs, will be on display at the Capitol One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria until Tuesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Since 2003, Fazzino has been selected by the MLB to commemorate the All-Star Game (except in 2006, when the MLB chose another artist). His partnership with the league formed in the ’90s, when he asked for licensing of Yankees and Mets artwork.

Tuesday’s All-Star Game marks the first time Atlanta has hosted the event since 2000. Fazzino was excited when he heard Atlanta would be the 2025 host city.

ExploreComing to Atlanta for MLB All-Star week? There’s fun outside Truist Park, too.

In 2018, a year after The Battery officially opened, Fazzino worked with the Atlanta Braves to create artwork commemorating the special moment.

“I’ve been coming here since the (1996) Olympics,” he said. “I’ve had shows at Perimeter Mall and Phipps Plaza. So every time I come to Atlanta, I’m taking pictures and so forth, so when they decided (the All-Star Game) would be in Atlanta, I said I can draw Atlanta with my eyes closed.”

Charles Fazzino was excited when he heard Atlanta would be the 2025 host city. “I’ve been coming here since the (1996) Olympics,” he said, adding that he “can draw Atlanta with my eyes closed.” (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He also noted that Atlanta has “a lot to draw,” which helped form his creative vision for this year’s artwork.

“Truist Park has a very unique area that many ballparks don’t have. Atlanta also has a beautiful skyline with different architecture that’s unique, more than a city like Seattle or Denver, so there are fun things to draw here.”

Fazzino said one of his challenges when creating the MLB art each year is having the double task of creating an exhibit in a different city and also designing the art that’s unique to that city. But he admits he’s learning to have patience for both processes.

ExploreWhere to eat at Truist Park and The Battery during MLB All-Star game weekend

What keeps Fazzino as the official MLB All-Star Game artist is building fans in cities that might not be familiar with his work: “When people see it, it’s uniquely me.”

But, more importantly, he wants to honor the supporters who’ve continued to uplift his work.

Charles Fazzino poses with one of his edgy baseball bats inside the Capital One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria. What keeps Fazzino as the official MLB All-Star Game artist is building fans in cities that might not be familiar with his work: “When people see it, it’s uniquely me.”(Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

“I’m also trying to create artwork for my fans — people who love my artwork and want to see a certain sport that they’re fond of. I want to bring that to them and bring it to them in a way that they’re going to enjoy.”

Fazzino’s work will be on display at the Capitol One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria until Tuesday. His exhibit is in the downstairs section of the village, next to the MLB Store. Tickets can be purchased here.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

MLB icons Baker, Griffey discuss importance of HBCU Swingman Classic

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves (from left) manager Brian Snitker, right fielder Ronald Acuña, center fielder Michael Harris and third baseman Austin Riley throw free T-shirts from the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage in The Battery Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: TNS

Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta deliver a home run for Cobb County

The Atlanta Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have created a positive community and economic impact for the residents of Cobb County, and the benefits keep growing.

MLB icons Baker, Griffey discuss importance of HBCU Swingman Classic

The game, which features top athletes from historically Black colleges and universities, is one of the many All-Star Week events taking place at the Braves’ home ballpark.

Atlanta rolls out Southern hospitality to baseball world for All-Star Week

A week of festivities are planned for Truist Park and other sites around Atlanta heading into Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game

The Latest

At a book launch event at Manuel's Tavern, former AJC journalist Ralph Ellis signs his novel "The Accident Report," about a reporter digging for dirt on a politician at a North Carolina newspaper. (Courtesy of Susan Puckett)

Credit: Courtesy of Susan Puckett

Laughs are not accidental in journalism novel ‘The Accident Report’

CONCERT REVIEW

Beyoncé turns reclamation into her personal rodeo at Cowboy Carter show

Joan Osborne brings her own voice to Dylan songbook with live album, tour

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.