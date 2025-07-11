Give us your opinion about the Club World Cup    

This year’s Club World Cup has left town and will give way to next year’s big event — the World Cup.
Atlanta hosted six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they included club teams from Mexico, Portugal, France, the U.S., United Arab Emirates and Germany.
The total attendance for the six matches was 258,265, topped by the 66,937 in the city’s final quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
So, we were wondering what you thought about the experience. Here are two questions:
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Atlanta pleased with Club World Cup results ahead of World Cup
With smooth operations, Atlanta’s Club World Cup performance impressed FIFA and set the stage for next year’s World Cup matches.
Paris Saint-Germain tops Bayern Munich in Club World Cup
The French powerhouse won its second consecutive match at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, edging Bayern Munich 2-0 on Saturday.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.