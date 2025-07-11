Give us your opinion about the Club World Cup    

This year’s Club World Cup has left town and will give way to next year’s big event — the World Cup.

Atlanta hosted six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they included club teams from Mexico, Portugal, France, the U.S., United Arab Emirates and Germany.

The total attendance for the six matches was 258,265, topped by the 66,937 in the city’s final quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.