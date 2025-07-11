Give us your opinion about the Club World Cup    

Atlanta United
The six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew total attendance of 258,265.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reaches to block a shot during the first half in Club World Cup quarterfinals match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

31 minutes ago

This year’s Club World Cup has left town and will give way to next year’s big event — the World Cup.

Atlanta hosted six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they included club teams from Mexico, Portugal, France, the U.S., United Arab Emirates and Germany.

The total attendance for the six matches was 258,265, topped by the 66,937 in the city’s final quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

So, we were wondering what you thought about the experience. Here are two questions:

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

