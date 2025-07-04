AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Keep the momentum going

More than 50,000 — that’s how many of you hit the pavement for the 56th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July Fourth.

More numbers that made this year’s race unforgettable:

This was the largest Peachtree since the 50th running in 2019.

Atlanta Track Club saw a 5% increase in registrants over 2024.

Participants came from all 50 states and 27 countries.

The youngest runner was 10.

The oldest was 96.

The fastest Peachtree Road Race time was 27 minutes, 35 seconds.

In the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, the fastest mile time was 5 minutes, 15 seconds.

Along the course, from start to finish, more than 21,000 gallons of water were available.

A little after 11:30, the heat index topped 91 degrees.

MORE SUBSTANCE AND SOUL

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes secret: One of the most fun parts about writing this newsletter was browsing our huge library of Peachtree Road Race photos and revisiting the joy, the determination, the crowd and all the crazy costumes. Take a look at some of the best shots from this year.

HOW AN AJC PEACHTREE VET CELEBRATED HIS FINISH

You remember Matt, my AJC colleague who notched his 23rd Peachtree finish this year. Here’s how he did.

THE VETERAN: Matt completed his 23rd Peachtree

🍑 Crossing the finish line: “It felt awesome. … This year, I went into the race with very little training and just wanted to soak in the experience. I ran into friends and colleagues along the race route, and by the time I crossed the finish line, I was excited to get back to the AJC office on Peachtree to cheer on the other runners.”

🍑 Marking the moment: “I celebrated by heading up to Lake Lanier and spending the afternoon floating in the water with family and friends.”

🍑 Words of wisdom: “The AJC Peachtree Road Race offers a full spectrum of experiences, from running your personal best to being one that you do at a leisurely pace. This event is my favorite way to start the July 4th celebration. My advice is to simply participate as a runner, spectator or volunteer. You will have a great time.”

LET’S PICK A NEW HABIT

I know a non-zero percentage of you went home from the Peachtree and immediately registered for your next race. It happens. That’s how I ended up running my first Publix Half Marathon: a post-race burst of impulsive inspiration.

However, you don’t need to stick to running. Here are some new habits and challenges you can pursue, depending on what part of running speaks to you:

🧘🏽 Health and wellness: everything but the running

If you want to start a new wellness routine without hitting the pavement several times a week, try this unconventional method: Think of everything that goes into a good running routine. Now, take just running out of it. What are you left with? Stretching. Good nutrition. Listening to your body. Maybe some other muscle or movement work. Voila! If you keep up with all of that, you’ll have a great base for healthy living. Add in more when you’re ready.

✍🏼 Self-discovery: journaling, meditation

The mental part of running is so, so powerful. It helps you find new depths within yourself. Starting a new journaling habit or a meditation routine will give you the same benefits. Plus, over time, you’ll notice a real difference. That will scratch that “working toward something” itch.

🚶🏻 Nature and the outdoors: intentional walks (not the baseball kind)

Sure, walking and running are great ways to stay physically fit. But what if the point wasn’t how long or how far, but where? I’m super inspired by the book “On Looking: Eleven Walks with Expert Eyes,” which shows how much you can learn from your surroundings with just a little curiosity.

I often take “mushroom walks” or “flower walks,” where I galavant through the woods behind my house and document every cool piece of flora or fauna I see. If you live in the city, why not an architecture walk or a cool car walk? A “How many breeds of dogs can I spot in 20 minutes” walk?

I also learned a cool practice at Ignatius House in Roswell, which I’ll call a “meditation walk.” You walk for five or 10 minutes, without any music or distractions. Then, you pause for five minutes. Take in your surroundings. Notice everything. Do some deep breathing. Then, keep going. It’s such a fun experience.

UPCOMING RACE EVENTS

Of course, if you’re ready and raring for the next challenge, here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar:

July 19: Decatur DeKalb 5K

Decatur DeKalb 5K Aug. 2: Westside Beltline 5K-8K

Westside Beltline 5K-8K Aug. 16: Atlanta’s Finest 5K

Looking for ways to stay connected to your fellow Peachtree racers? Check out some group runs and run clubs.

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

