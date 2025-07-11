While not entirely predictive, campaign finance reports can indicate a candidate’s viability and level of support among voters, special interests and power brokers.

Most of the donors to Cowsert and Strickland came from inside Georgia, with only a handful from other states, including Florida and Texas. In addition to Atlanta, Cowsert’s donations largely came from individuals near his home of Athens, including Monroe and Watkinsville. Strickland has gathered support from Locust Grove and Jackson, which are near his home in McDonough.

Former Republican Lt. Gov Casey Cagle donated to Strickland’s campaign, as did state Rep. Todd Jones, a Republican from Cumming.

Cowsert pulled in a few more Republican state lawmakers, including state Reps. Alan Powell of Hartwell and Bruce Williamson of Monroe as well as state Sens. Max Burns and Rick Williams of Milledgeville and former state Sen. Fran Millar.

State Sen. John Albers, a Republican from Roswell, donated to both campaigns.

Strickland and Cowsert have also each drawn support from various associations in Georgia, including those representing bankers, wholesalers, music operators and hotels.

