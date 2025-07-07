Coming to Atlanta for MLB All-Star week? There’s fun outside Truist Park too

The 2025 MLB All-Star week is upon us. For five days — July 11-15 — the biggest stars in the league and beyond will descend on Atlanta.
This marks Atlanta’s third time hosting the festivities. The city previously held All-Star games in 1972 and 2000. This is first time that Truist Park will hold the game.
Before the big showdown on Tuesday, here’s a guide to other events happening around the city:
Capital One All-Star Village
Starting Saturday, baseball fans can participate in activities like batting cages and virtual reality video games. They can also receive free autographs and take photos with former players and mascots. For four days, the All-Star Village will provide an interactive experience that baseball fans of all ages will enjoy.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 12-13. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 14-15. $15-35 (free for children under 2). Cobb Galleria Centre. 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta. 770-955-8000. cobbgalleria.com.
MLB draft watch party
If you missed your chance to enter the sweepstakes to attend the MLB Draft, which will be held at Coca-Cola Roxy on Saturday, no worries. Battle & Brew will host a watch party. The restaurant is also located in the Battery, so you won’t be far away from all the MLB draft excitement. To celebrate the night, Battle & Brew is also offering a $2 All-Star draft beer.
5 p.m. July 13-14. Free admission. Battle & Brew. 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. 470-308-3255. battleandbrewbattery.com.
All-Star 4.4 Miler
Get your running shoes ready! Presented by the Atlanta Track Club, the All-Star 4.4 Miler is named in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron, who wore No. 44. The run will start and finish at Center Parc Stadium. Participants will receive a shirt, medal and single-day access to the All-Star Village and other events during the week.
7:30 a.m. on July 13. $50 to register. Center Parc Stadium.755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-413-4020.georgiastatesports.com/sports
