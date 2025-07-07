Coming to Atlanta for MLB All-Star week? There’s fun outside Truist Park too

The 2025 MLB All-Star week is upon us. For five days — July 11-15 — the biggest stars in the league and beyond will descend on Atlanta.

This marks Atlanta’s third time hosting the festivities. The city previously held All-Star games in 1972 and 2000. This is first time that Truist Park will hold the game.

Before the big showdown on Tuesday, here’s a guide to other events happening around the city: