It’s all about taking a break from the regular season to put on a spectacular game of baseball featuring some of the sport’s greatest athletes. And for the third time ever — and after a quarter century of waiting — it’s coming back to Atlanta.

When and where is 2025 MLB All-Star Week?

The Midsummer Classic is coming to Truist Park on July 15, where players will hit the field at 8 p.m. ET. The stadium’s address is 755 Battery Ave. SE Atlanta, Georgia 30339. Those interested in learning more about the stadium can visit mlb.com/braves/apps/ballpark to download its app.

What’s there to do during MLB All-Star Week?

The All-Star Game itself is only a part of what MLB All-Star Week has to offer.

The fun kicks off with the HBCU Swingman Classic, a game featuring all-star players from historically Black colleges and universities, at Truist Park on July 11 at 7 p.m.

July 12 will feature two Truist Park competitions: the All-Star Futures game and the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game. The All-Star Futures game, which begins at 4:10 p.m., will see some of baseball’s rising stars and top minor league talent battle it out, while the celebrity softball game, which is only five innings, will start at 7 p.m. and is set to feature the likes of Big Boi, Kandi Burruss, Jordan Chiles and Jermaine Dupri.

July 13 will be a busy day for baseball fans, starting with the 2025 MLB All-Star 4.4 Miler. Held in honor of Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron, the running event starts at Center Parc Stadium at 7:30 a.m. Interested runners and joggers can sign up to race at mlb.com/all-star/4-4-miler.

The derby is the next thing on the docket. The MLB Home Run Derby X is a three-on-three co-ed competition featuring some of the biggest names from women’s baseball and professional softball. The event will be hosted at Russ Chandler Stadium‘s Mac Nease Baseball Park on Georgia Tech’s campus on July 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Later that day, the 2025 MLB Draft will be going down at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta at 6 p.m.

On Monday, 2025 MLB All-Star Week is bringing out its heavy hitters. At 8 p.m. on July 14, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby will begin. It’s a head-to-head, bracketed tournament dedicated to crowning the year’s home run champion. Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez took home the top spot last year.

Finally, before the big game on Tuesday, fans can catch the All-Star Red Carpet Show at 2 p.m. at The Battery, which will also be shown live on MLB Network. The MLB All-Star Game will start at 8 p.m. in Truist Park on July 15.

For tickets to all of 2025 MLB All-Star Week’s offerings, visit mlb.com/braves/fans/all-star-game.

Throughout the events, from July 12-15, Cobb Galleria Centre will host Capital One’s All-Star Village. The village will feature live entertainment, interactive games, batting cages, photo ops, food and more.

Where to stay near Truist Park

The official hotel of the Atlanta Braves, Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, is right next to Truist Park. The team also lists six other nearby spots as “preferred hotels” for Truist Park visitors:

Aloft Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia

Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton at The Battery Atlanta

Sonesta Atlanta Northwest Galleria - Marietta

Parking options near Truist park

To park at this stadium, you’ll need to purchase a spot. Truist Park strongly recommends pre-purchasing parking spots before visiting, as it stops selling parking after the first pitch.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Pricing for parking changes by day, as well as by section, so visitors will want to check online at MLB.com/braves/ballpark for the most up to date prices. A map of the stadium’s different parking sections can be viewed here.

How to watch the game at home

The 2025 MLB All-Star game will air live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on July 15. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.