How have Braves fared in past Home Run Derbies?

Ronald Acuña Jr. joins Chipper Jones as Braves in the Home Run Derby at their home ballparks.
National League's Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

National League's Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
By
1 hour ago

The Braves have a rich history, but one of the few achievements the franchise hasn’t experienced is winning a Home Run Derby. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will try to change that next week when he participates in the derby at Truist Park on July 14.

A featured event since 1985, the Home Run Derby has remained a pillar of All-Star Week even as it undergoes constant format alterations. It’s one of MLB’s biggest events that can draw intrigue from a wider audience beyond baseball fans.

ExploreESPN proposes 3 trades involving Braves’ Acuña. Do any make sense?

The following Braves have participated in the derby through the years:

Dale Murphy, 1985

Murphy hit four homers in the inaugural derby, which was held at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Cincinnati’s Dave Parker, a beloved power hitter who recently passed, won the competition.

Ozzie Virgil Jr., 1987

Virgil homered twice in this derby, which was held at the now-teamless Coliseum in Oakland. The Cubs’ Andre Dawson won.

David Justice, 1993

Justice hit two homers at Camden Yards, which was in its second season and considered a revelation as a new stadium. Juan Gonzalez of Texas won the derby.

Fred McGriff, 1994

McGriff, who two summers ago was immortalized in Cooperstown, hit five homers. He finished second behind Seattle’s wunderkind Ken Griffey Jr. The competition was held at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Chipper Jones, 1997

Jones hit three homers in his first derby experience at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. New York’s Tino Martinez won it.

Javy Lopez and Chipper Jones, 1998

One of the best catchers in Braves history, Lopez hit five homers and finished sixth. Jones, participating for the second straight year, hit only one. The event was held at Coors Field in Denver, and Griffey won it again.

Chipper Jones, 2000

Jones represented the Braves at the derby at Turner Field, becoming the first Braves player to swing at the event at his home ballpark. Jones homered just twice as Chicago’s Sammy Sosa won the event. Jones, however, still treated Braves fans to a fun week with three hits, including a home run, in the All-Star Game itself.

ExploreBraves offer locally themed eating for All-Star Game

Gary Sheffield, 2003

Sheffield homered four times and didn’t advance in this derby, which was hosted by the White Sox. The Angels’ Garret Anderson — who later spent one season with the Braves in 2009 — won the competition.

Andruw Jones, 2005

This was Jones’ greatest season, highlighted by setting a franchise record with 51 homers. But he didn’t advance past the first round of the derby, hitting five long balls. Philadelphia’s Bobby Abreu won the event at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Freddie Freeman, 2018

Freeman ended the franchise’s drought without a derby participant. He hit 12 homers but was eliminated in the first round. Freeman was bested by Bryce Harper, who went on to win the event in front of his Washington home crowd.

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2019

Acuña, among the sport’s most exciting talents and a brilliant showman, seemed primed to thrive on the derby stage. He hit 25 homers in the opening round, eliminating Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell. But he was outhomered by the Mets’ Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals. The event was held in Cleveland and won by Alonso, then a rookie.

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2022

Acuña returned to the derby at Dodger Stadium, though he didn’t advance this time. He lost 20-19 to Alonso again in the opening round. The Nationals’ Juan Soto won the competition.

Marcell Ozuna, 2024

Ozuna hit 16 home runs but didn’t advance. Ozuna lamented leaving Snitbear, then a mascot for the team, in the clubhouse. The Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez won the event in Arlington, Texas.

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2025

Acuña joins Chipper Jones as Braves in the Home Run Derby at their home ballparks. He’ll also tie Jones with three derby appearances for the franchise.

He’ll compete against Cal Raleigh (Seattle), James Wood (Washington), Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay), Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh), Brent Rooker (Sacramento) and Baxley’s Byron Buxton (Minnesota). There will be one more player added for eight total participants.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

