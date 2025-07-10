Jon Ossoff said Thursday he raised more than $10 million over the last three months, ending the second quarter with $15.5 million in the bank as the Democrat prepares for what could be one of the most expensive and competitive Senate races in the nation.
The report, which will be filed within days, marks Ossoff’s second consecutive eight-figure fundraising haul. He amassed more than $11 million during the first three months of the year, and his campaign said it has drawn more than 387,000 individual donors since Jan. 1.
His financial edge contrasts sharply with the fractured Republican primary, where several contenders are vying for President Donald Trump’s blessing and no clear front-runner has emerged.
So far, two prominent Republicans have entered the race: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who reported $4.5 million in his campaign account, and Insurance Commissioner John King, who has yet to disclose his latest financial figures.
Many other potential GOP heavyweights have taken a pass. Gov. Brian Kemp declined to run despite intense pressure. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ruled herself out. And other prospects are running for governor or serving in Trump’s Cabinet.
But the field is far from settled. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson has repeatedly teased a likely candidacy, saying this week that Georgians don’t want “woke overlords” representing them in Washington.
And former football coach Derek Dooley is testing the waters, meeting recently with Kemp-aligned donors and traveling to Washington to huddle with senior officials close to Trump.
Behind the scenes, Kemp and Trump are exploring ways to avoid a bruising primary. The two met privately in Washington in May, and Kemp has urged key donors to “keep your powder dry” as they attempt to coalesce around a consensus contender.
Ossoff, meanwhile, is pushing to capitalize on the Republican disarray. Though he’s considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents on next year’s ballot, he enters the race from a stronger position than during his 2021 runoff victory.
He’s worked to energize Democrats and win over swing voters disgusted with the president’s policies, with a focus on Trump’s cuts to public health agencies and a pledge that “Georgia will bow to no king.”
This weekend, he’s headed straight into Carter’s territory with a Saturday rally in Savannah to highlight his opposition to the massive tax and spending law that the GOP lawmaker helped pass.
Ossoff’s campaign said his haul was powered by small-dollar donations, with an average contribution of around $32. Roughly 98% of un-itemized donations were $100 or less, and the campaign reported contributions from 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties, the campaign said.
“The Ossoff campaign is building unstoppable momentum to win next November,” said campaign manager Ellen Foster, “and the small-dollar, grassroots movement is the backbone of our victorious coalition.”
