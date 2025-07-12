“At that time, I think it was 2016, and I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” Williams said. “I knew I wanted to work in the league in some capacity because I knew (football) was my passion. But I really didn’t know what lane I wanted to go. So, I started in scouting with the Washington Commanders, although I loved that because you are just around the game.”

“This wasn’t my vision,” D.J. Williams said. “I didn’t really know what my vision was. I got hurt my senior year, and obviously, I wanted to play. I wanted to follow in my Dad’s footsteps. That didn’t work out for me. I got a shot, but it didn’t just work out.”

Williams sought a coaching job with all 32 teams in league. The Saints, then led by coach Sean Payton, were the lone team to offer.

He worked the Saints training camp in 2017. The following season he worked in the coaches and football operations departments before he was hired as an offensive assistant in 2019.

“Then I just felt a need to impact players a little bit more,” said Williams, who was hired as an offensive assistant. “That’s where the itch for coaching came about. Sean Payton gave me an opportunity down in New Orleans, and I just started to hit it off from there.”

Williams is fine with managing players. He helped Derek Carr’s transition to the Saints in 2023. He was hired by the Falcons to join Raheem Morris’ staff in 2024.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty good go at it,” Williams said. “Obviously, being who my dad is and growing up in this business. I’ve been around players all of my life. Our receivers coach, Ike (Hilliard), I used to sit next to him in meetings when I was 10, 12, 13 years old.

“So, I understand NFL players. But I reached out to guys. I have a nice network around the league of guys I trust. I reached out to (Rams coach) Sean McVay, and I have great guys here that I trust in (passing-game coordinator) T.J. (Yates) and (offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson), who have obviously done it at a high level. I lean on those guys as well.”

Doug Williams, who was head coach at Grambling for part of DJ Williams career, has influenced his son.

“It was never about football,” the younger Williams said of their talks. “It was never about sports. It was always about being a man. To be a good coach, you’ve got to be a good man.

“He instilled a lot of things in me. Respect. Being disciplined. Accountability. Work ethic. All of those things I think he instilled in me as a man, in general, in the world. I think that that speaks volumes for any coach. All of that stuff translates. I appreciate my dad for that. He’s my best friend.”