Antico Pizza, Atlanta Influences Everything among brands coming to airport

The latest leases will replace about 34,000 square feet of space with 30 new shops and restaurants.
One of the concepts to be built by Paradies Lagardere is a "Southern Farms Market" that features a 24-hour Antico Pizza outpost. (Courtesy of Paradies Lagardère)

By Emma Hurt
1 hour ago

The newest concessions contracts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will remake 34,000 square feet of space across Concourses T, A, B, C and the domestic atrium.

And Atlanta’s fingerprints will be all over them.

The new concepts, which were first made public this week, emphasize local Atlanta brands and Atlanta-themed shops alongside national brands, including CAVA, Tumi and Starbucks.

Several new references to the Atlanta Beltline will be appearing across the concourses, including Atlanta Beltline Marketplace.

New Atlanta-inspired gift and shopping options include those with the names of grassroots brand Atlanta Influences Everything, Ponce City Market’s Village Market Retail and Atlanta Magazine.

Local chain Antico Pizza Napoletana will make its first airport splash with a 24-hour outpost in Concourse B; Vine City vegetarian restaurant Local Green Atlanta is bringing its inaugural airport location to Concourse C.

Several new references to the Atlanta Beltline will be appearing across the concourses as well, including an Atlanta Beltline Marketplace and Atlanta Beltline by Hudson & Costa Coffee.

Other additions include SoAtlanta, Legacy ATL and Atlanta Reflections gift shops.

"With each new phase, we are continuing to reimagine what's possible in an airport environment, offering our passengers a world-class mix of flavors, retail and local culture," said airport General Manager Ricky Smith said in a statement.

The airport said it expects 80% of the new locations to open ahead of the FIFA World Cup in summer 2026.

The new contracts are part of the airport’s long-awaited push to refresh its concessions program, which has been delayed for years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-based Paradies Lagardère’s new food and beverage locations will cover 15,000 square feet in three concourses, and Hudson by Avolta and its partners won two retail packages spanning 19,000 square feet.

Paradies CEO Gregg Paradies said in a statement they worked to partner with “local artisans and entrepreneurs to create a genuine sense of place” with their bid.

City Council approved the three contracts last fall, despite frustration in committee about the transparency of the Byzantine concessions procurement process and confusing reasons why other bids had been disqualified. The new leases were only finalized this month.

atlanta Reflections gift shop will be part of the new retail shopping at the airport.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A development with a collection of restaurants and other tenants is envisioned in what is currently a grassy area with concrete walkways called International Plaza.

A view of new facial recognition technology in customs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's international terminal in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Arriving U.S. citizens now have their photo taken instead of having to manually visit an officer.

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area.

