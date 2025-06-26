Credit: Paradies Lagardere Credit: Paradies Lagardere

New Atlanta-inspired gift and shopping options include those with the names of grassroots brand Atlanta Influences Everything, Ponce City Market’s Village Market Retail and Atlanta Magazine.

Local chain Antico Pizza Napoletana will make its first airport splash with a 24-hour outpost in Concourse B; Vine City vegetarian restaurant Local Green Atlanta is bringing its inaugural airport location to Concourse C.

Several new references to the Atlanta Beltline will be appearing across the concourses as well, including an Atlanta Beltline Marketplace and Atlanta Beltline by Hudson & Costa Coffee.

Other additions include SoAtlanta, Legacy ATL and Atlanta Reflections gift shops.

Credit: Hudson Credit: Hudson

The airport said it expects 80% of the new locations to open ahead of the FIFA World Cup in summer 2026.

The new contracts are part of the airport’s long-awaited push to refresh its concessions program, which has been delayed for years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-based Paradies Lagardère’s new food and beverage locations will cover 15,000 square feet in three concourses, and Hudson by Avolta and its partners won two retail packages spanning 19,000 square feet.

Paradies CEO Gregg Paradies said in a statement they worked to partner with “local artisans and entrepreneurs to create a genuine sense of place” with their bid.

City Council approved the three contracts last fall, despite frustration in committee about the transparency of the Byzantine concessions procurement process and confusing reasons why other bids had been disqualified. The new leases were only finalized this month.

“With each new phase, we are continuing to reimagine what’s possible in an airport environment, offering our passengers a world-class mix of flavors, retail and local culture,” airport General Manager Ricky Smith said in a statement.