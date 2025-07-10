Georgia election officials cancel hundreds of thousands of outdated voter registrations after each election year.
Nearly 478,000 inactive voter registrations are planned for cancellation this year, second only to a record-setting high in 2017.
Georgia voter registration cancellations
2017: 534,000
2019: 287,000
2021: 101,000
2023: 189,000
2025 (planned): 478,000
