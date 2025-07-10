Breaking: Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
A history of recent mass Georgia voter registration cancellations

About 478,000 inactive voter registrations could be canceled this year, the highest since 2017.
A Georgia voter puts on her voting sticker after casting her ballot. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to remove nearly 500,000 voter registrations from the state's rolls. Officials say the registrations largely reflect people who have changed addresses, but voting rights activists say it threatens legitimate voters. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By
35 minutes ago

Georgia election officials cancel hundreds of thousands of outdated voter registrations after each election year.

Nearly 478,000 inactive voter registrations are planned for cancellation this year, second only to a record-setting high in 2017.

Georgia voter registration cancellations

2017: 534,000

2019: 287,000

2021: 101,000

2023: 189,000

2025 (planned): 478,000

Mark Niesse covers Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting.

