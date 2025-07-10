Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football announces date for its free preseason fan event

First Saturday on The Flats will give fans an opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key (right) shakes hands with Alan Womack after Key signed his poster during Georgia Tech football’s annual First Saturday on The Flats at Bobby Dodd Stadium on July 27, 2024. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key (right) shakes hands with Alan Womack after Key signed his poster during Georgia Tech football’s annual First Saturday on The Flats at Bobby Dodd Stadium on July 27, 2024. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)
By
44 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will celebrate the return of football with First Saturday on The Flats on Aug. 2 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Admission is free.

First Saturday on The Flats provides Tech fans with the opportunity to engage with the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2025 season. The event will feature a DJ, autograph opportunities, tailgate games and interactive experiences. Full details, including season ticket member benefits and parking information, will be released in the coming weeks.

Gates are scheduled to open for the general public at 11 a.m. Fans will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A, off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.

Tech’s football team is coming off consecutive 7-6 seasons and back-to-back bowl appearances. The Jackets open the season Aug. 29 at Colorado.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key reacts to a referee’s call during the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado for the AJC

Key named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is among 26 coaches named to the 2025 Dodd Trophy watch list.

The Latest

Georgia Tech fans cheer at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Another defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech football

54m ago

Tennessee AD says Tech’s Alpert is ‘exactly the right guy to grow that place’

After 42 years, Georgia Tech’s ‘Moose’ retires

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.