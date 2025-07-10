Georgia Tech will celebrate the return of football with First Saturday on The Flats on Aug. 2 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Admission is free.

First Saturday on The Flats provides Tech fans with the opportunity to engage with the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2025 season. The event will feature a DJ, autograph opportunities, tailgate games and interactive experiences. Full details, including season ticket member benefits and parking information, will be released in the coming weeks.

Gates are scheduled to open for the general public at 11 a.m. Fans will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A, off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.