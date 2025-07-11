So, what exactly do you get with a high-end luxury SUV?

More than just features

Previous generations of well-to-do car buyers knew luxury cars by design, logos and features.

These features often included larger engines with more power, leather seats, special electronic equipment and advanced technology like cruise control and power steering. As technology progressed, so did the in-car features. Modern amenities include premium audio, adjustable suspension, in-car Wi-Fi and computers that watch your face as you drive so they can tell you when you need a break.

Today, even a budget-priced Kia K4 can have heated seats — and it’s also reasonably attractive. Nissan has many cars with heated steering wheels, large panoramic sunroofs and cool-looking exterior designs. Most Subaru models come with standard all-wheel drive and a driver assist feature called “EyeSight.” None of those features automatically adds up to a luxury car.

Luxury and power

One thing that hasn’t changed is this simple equation: luxury = power. Most luxury vehicles come with ample power, no matter how that power is made. Mainstream, non-luxury performance cars like the Mustang, Subaru WRX and Hyundai Elantra N deliver thrills based on plenty of power and the hardware to handle it. Still, those kinds of cars are the exception.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a good example of a modern luxury vehicle. It has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with a mild hybrid system making 550 horsepower. When you accelerate, it makes a pleasant, low, mild rumble.

The sound and performance are gratifying. Sports cars are usually lightweight and use their full power potential to deliver thrills. With a luxury car like the GLS 600, the power comes from a place of abundance — a very reassuring feeling.

Luxury means choices

Luxury car buyers want choices. If you look at a $5,000 technology package and wonder why this didn’t just come with the already expensive car, you might not be a true luxury buyer. Generally, the more available options for a car, the higher-end the vehicle is.

I’m not talking about a visit to the local showroom and choosing a color from existing inventory; I’m talking about a truly unique experience like Bentley’s Mulliner commissioning team. Bentley’s website says:

“As with every Bentley, you have the option to engage with Mulliner’s personal commissioning team, either to add established Mulliner features and finishes from the Personal Commissioning Guide, or to work with the team directly in the creation of something truly bespoke. With Mulliner, the only limit is your imagination.”

Buyers can choose from a curated collection of colors, fabrics and looks, or work with their carmaker to create something unique. The creation may be tailored to the buyer’s specific needs based on the bones of an existing production car, or Bentley Mulliner can also create a one-of-a-kind vehicle from the ground up.

High-end ‘Manufaktur’ options

Mercedes-Maybach also provides opulent options. “Manufaktur” in Maybach terms is similar but not identical to Bentley’s Mulliner treatment. The GLS 600 has 14 exterior color choices, including extra cost choices like the Manufaktur Signature Cote d’ Azur Light Blue Metallic or a host of two-tone choices. The two-tone color choices, like Kalahari Gold with Obsidian Black Metallic, add $18,500 to the price tag. That sounds like a lot to a Honda Accord shopper, but for ultra-luxury buyers, that pricey option means exclusivity, a key to the luxury experience.

Other features and options include 23-inch Maybach monoblock wheels ($6,000), Manufaktur signature interior package ($9,250), airline-style folding tables for the rear seat and a host of wood-grain trim options.

Thick carpet, a hand-stitched headliner and ultrasoft headrest cushions come embroidered with the Mercedes-Benz logo. A rear-seat entertainment package is an additional $3,400, including two 11.6-inch screens and wireless headphones. A rear-seat refrigerator is optional, as is a set of silver-plated Champagne flutes handcrafted by German silversmiths Robbe & Berking. The glasses have a special magnetic base and come with the $800 option of a fold-down Champagne flute holder to keep the glasses in place while the vehicle is in motion. Presumably, when driving a six-figure Mercedes ultra-luxury SUV, you have a lot to celebrate.

The base price for the 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is $179,600, including the destination charges. As you can see, just a few options push the total cost over $200,000. I went to the Mercedes website and configured a GLS 600 as I wanted it. That’s part of the fun: ordering a luxury SUV that does not look like everything else on the road. The total for my fantasy car was $204,750. I will run that through my artificial intelligence-generated family budget predictor and see where we land. I’m not hopeful the numbers will add up, but it is fun to dream.

Brian Moody is senior editor of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader and an automotive expert specializing in transportation, car shopping, electric cars, in-car technology and future vehicles.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.