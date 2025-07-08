Soft bitterness wraps around the sweetness of peach in Gunshow’s Southern spin on a negroni. The cocktail takes on summer garden vibes with an infusion of fennel and cardamom.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Peach Perfect at Bacchanalia

Pleasantly juicy-sweet and citrus-forward, Peach Perfect combines vodka, peach puree and lemon juice. The sweet, woody undertones of Galliano — an Italian herbal liqueur — mellow the citrus zing and Georgia-grown fruit. A peach slice garnish perfects the concoction.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com.

Momo No Ki at Umi

“Momo No Ki” translates to “peach tree” in Japanese, which is apropos to Umi‘s address on Atlanta’s famed road. The cocktail brings together Japanese hojicha tea infused in bourbon, local peaches used at the height of ripeness in a peach cordial, peach liqueur, lemon and soda water.

3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-0040, umiatlanta.com.

Credit: Evan Sewell Credit: Evan Sewell

First Down & Peach at Nest on Four

Beverage director Evan Sewell describes First Down & Peach as an Atlanta version of a classic lemon drop. Georgia peach puree with local Blended Family Peach liqueur and lemon juice are punched up with herbal Grey Goose Essences White Peach and Rosemary vodka in a summery take.

159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4414, nestonfouratlanta.com.

Credit: Sean Satterlee Credit: Sean Satterlee

Sunset Cruise at St. Julep

Sunset Cruise at St. Julep helps imbibers refreshingly coast through the summer heat. Vodka, peach syrup, lemon juice and chopped peaches deliver the perfect mix of Southern charm. Bonus: It comes with delightful rooftop views.

374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, saintjulepatl.com.

Peachy Smoked Old-Fashioned at Lagarde American Eatery

A little sweet, a little savory and a little smoky — Lagarde’s Peachy Smoked Old-Fashioned is served over a big rock for slow sipping and taking in the patio views. Hickory smoke and peach oleo-saccharum (citrus sugar syrup) deliver summertime aromas.

5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com.

Peach Freeze at Ela

Silky and smooth, Peach Freeze at Ela features Chablis, local Lawn Dart vodka, creme de peach, lemon and lavender. The frosty, frosélike treat is refreshing on the patio or in the greenery-draped dining room.

1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, ela-Atlanta.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Golfer’s Mule at Fairway Social

Fairway Social serves up a hole-in-one in the Golfer’s Mule with sweet tea vodka, peach liqueur, lemon juice and a topping of ginger beer. It‘s an ideal cold refresher to accompany full-swing simulators and virtual gaming.

240 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 470-657-1448, fairway-social-alpharetta.com.

Peachy Keen at The Garden Room

Bourbon, peach, mint and lemon come together in Peachy Keen to create a flavor-packed sipper that refreshes and enhances the foliage in The Garden Room.

88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404- 600-6471, thegardenroomatlanta.com.

Love & Poetry at Rumi’s Kitchen (Avalon)

Love & Poetry at the Avalon outpost of Rumi’s Kitchen is a sweet, tangy and peachy twist on a cosmo. The drink gets a soft, round mouthfeel from DSP CA 162 vodka, crafted with a maceration of muscat and viognier grapes.

7105 Avalon Blvd., Avalon. 678-534-8855, rumiskitchen.com.

Seasonal Sangria at Vino Venue

Like peak summer in a tall glass, Vino Venue swirls together French rose, peaches and strawberries in this sangria made with Ketel One Oranje vodka, Peach Merlet, Figuiere Mediterranee Rose and strawberry syrup.

4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com.

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Spanish Pipedream at Fawn Wine and Amaro

“Plant a little garden; eat a lot of peaches,” sang John Prine in “Spanish Pipedream.” Fawn’s titular cocktail brings together blanc vermouth infused with Pearson Farm peaches, amontillado sherry, blood orange amaro, peach amaro and sparkling wine, working together in fruity harmony.

119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com.

The Woody at Steak and Grace

Spiritous and bittersweet with peach puree and Elijah Craig bourbon, The Woody at Steak and Grace is rounded summertime refreshment. A backbone of limoncello adds a slick punch of citrus oils.

1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com.

Explore Around the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook and following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.