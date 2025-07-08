Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Drink peach that packs a punch at these Atlanta restaurants and bars

These 13 cocktails celebrate Georgia’s official state fruit in diverse and creative ways.
The Love & Poetry cocktail at Rumi's Kitchen is a peachy version of a cosmopolitan. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The Love & Poetry cocktail at Rumi's Kitchen is a peachy version of a cosmopolitan. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Atlanta area cocktail menus are as heavily laden as our peach trees, yielding drinks full of tender, juicy ripeness. Here are 13 peachy cocktails to enjoy all summer long.

Gunshow's Peach cocktail sips like a bitter summer negroni. (Courtesy of Gunshow)

Credit: handout

icon to expand image

Credit: handout

Peach at Gunshow

Soft bitterness wraps around the sweetness of peach in Gunshow’s Southern spin on a negroni. The cocktail takes on summer garden vibes with an infusion of fennel and cardamom.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com.

Peach Perfect at Bacchanalia has a fruity, citrus zing and sweet, woody undertones. (Courtesy of Bacchanalia)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Peach Perfect at Bacchanalia

Pleasantly juicy-sweet and citrus-forward, Peach Perfect combines vodka, peach puree and lemon juice. The sweet, woody undertones of Galliano — an Italian herbal liqueur — mellow the citrus zing and Georgia-grown fruit. A peach slice garnish perfects the concoction.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com.

Momo No Ki at Umi

“Momo No Ki” translates to “peach tree” in Japanese, which is apropos to Umi‘s address on Atlanta’s famed road. The cocktail brings together Japanese hojicha tea infused in bourbon, local peaches used at the height of ripeness in a peach cordial, peach liqueur, lemon and soda water.

3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-0040, umiatlanta.com.

ExploreMore about beer, wine and cocktails around metro Atlanta
The sweet and tart refresher First Down & Peach is on the menu at Nest on Four inside Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center. (Courtesy of Evan Sewell)

Credit: Evan Sewell

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Sewell

First Down & Peach at Nest on Four

Beverage director Evan Sewell describes First Down & Peach as an Atlanta version of a classic lemon drop. Georgia peach puree with local Blended Family Peach liqueur and lemon juice are punched up with herbal Grey Goose Essences White Peach and Rosemary vodka in a summery take.

159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4414, nestonfouratlanta.com.

Rooftop bar St. Julep at the Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta-Buckhead delivers Southern charm with Sunset Cruise. (Courtesy of Sean Satterlee)

Credit: Sean Satterlee

icon to expand image

Credit: Sean Satterlee

Sunset Cruise at St. Julep

Sunset Cruise at St. Julep helps imbibers refreshingly coast through the summer heat. Vodka, peach syrup, lemon juice and chopped peaches deliver the perfect mix of Southern charm. Bonus: It comes with delightful rooftop views.

374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, saintjulepatl.com.

ExploreTake advantage of the warmer weather at these open-air spots in metro Atlanta

Peachy Smoked Old-Fashioned at Lagarde American Eatery

A little sweet, a little savory and a little smoky — Lagarde’s Peachy Smoked Old-Fashioned is served over a big rock for slow sipping and taking in the patio views. Hickory smoke and peach oleo-saccharum (citrus sugar syrup) deliver summertime aromas.

5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com.

Peach Freeze at Ela

Silky and smooth, Peach Freeze at Ela features Chablis, local Lawn Dart vodka, creme de peach, lemon and lavender. The frosty, frosélike treat is refreshing on the patio or in the greenery-draped dining room.

1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, ela-Atlanta.com.

ExploreReview: Ela delights in Atlanta with pan-Mediterranean mezze spreads
Golfer's Mule is a Southern take on the classic with sweet tea vodka and peach liqueur. (Courtesy of Fairway Social)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Golfer’s Mule at Fairway Social

Fairway Social serves up a hole-in-one in the Golfer’s Mule with sweet tea vodka, peach liqueur, lemon juice and a topping of ginger beer. It‘s an ideal cold refresher to accompany full-swing simulators and virtual gaming.

240 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 470-657-1448, fairway-social-alpharetta.com.

Peachy Keen at The Garden Room

Bourbon, peach, mint and lemon come together in Peachy Keen to create a flavor-packed sipper that refreshes and enhances the foliage in The Garden Room.

88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404- 600-6471, thegardenroomatlanta.com.

Love & Poetry at Rumi’s Kitchen (Avalon)

Love & Poetry at the Avalon outpost of Rumi’s Kitchen is a sweet, tangy and peachy twist on a cosmo. The drink gets a soft, round mouthfeel from DSP CA 162 vodka, crafted with a maceration of muscat and viognier grapes.

7105 Avalon Blvd., Avalon. 678-534-8855, rumiskitchen.com.

Seasonal Sangria at Vino Venue

Like peak summer in a tall glass, Vino Venue swirls together French rose, peaches and strawberries in this sangria made with Ketel One Oranje vodka, Peach Merlet, Figuiere Mediterranee Rose and strawberry syrup.

4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com.

Fawn's Spanish Pipedream is a layered yet balanced blend of amari, vermouth and sherry that bubbles with peach essence. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Spanish Pipedream at Fawn Wine and Amaro

“Plant a little garden; eat a lot of peaches,” sang John Prine in “Spanish Pipedream.” Fawn’s titular cocktail brings together blanc vermouth infused with Pearson Farm peaches, amontillado sherry, blood orange amaro, peach amaro and sparkling wine, working together in fruity harmony.

119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com.

ExploreDecatur’s Fawn finds a groove with tightly focused wine list, seafood

The Woody at Steak and Grace

Spiritous and bittersweet with peach puree and Elijah Craig bourbon, The Woody at Steak and Grace is rounded summertime refreshment. A backbone of limoncello adds a slick punch of citrus oils.

1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com.

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook and following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Joe & Vera's offers steak frites with chimichurri and aioli alongside oysters and cocktails. (Courtesy of Joe & Vera's)

Credit: Courtesy of Joe & Vera's

The latest dining and drinking news from the Georgia coast

Several new restaurants opened, a famers market found a new home and more news from the Savannah dining scene to know this July.

Red, white, booze and Bomb Pops: Atlanta’s coolest summer treats

Discover the best frozen treats in Atlanta, from Bomb Pops and slushies to boozy cocktails. Cool off this summer with nostalgic and refreshing favorites.

Fledgling North Georgia distillery makes time-honored fruit liqueurs

The Mother-daughter team behind House of Applejay won three medals at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Latest

House of Applejay liqueurs are made from natural ingredients. (Courtesy of House of Applejay)

Credit: Handout

Fledgling North Georgia distillery makes time-honored fruit liqueurs

Fire guts Virginia-Highland gelato shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

*UPDATE SUBJECT LINE*

Featured

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.

Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.