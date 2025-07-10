Rums from Planteray, formerly known as Plantation, are widely available. Regarding the original name, Gabriel, head of the French company Maison Ferrand, said that an American friend pointed out to him “the painful associations of ‘plantation’ for many.” In the new name, “plant” references the sugar cane that rum is produced from and “ray” refers to the sun that helps grow the cane.

Planteray makes high-quality white and aged Barbados and Jamaica rums, focusing on maturation in American and French barrels.

The first product under the new moniker was Cut & Dry. Coconut from Barbados is cut into small chunks and then dried. It takes one coconut per liter of rum to achieve the desired flavor profile.

Pour it into a glass and the aromas are reminiscent of an Almond Joy, with sweet coconut and hints of nuts and cocoa from the aged rum. At 80-proof, it makes a novel addition to your tropical cocktail options.

Stiggins’ Fancy was the first infused rum Planteray made, in collaboration with cocktail historian David Wondrich. Pineapple rum was a sought-after treat in 19th-century England, and much lauded in Charles Dickens’ “Pickwick Papers.” Named after the Rev. Stiggins in the book, the recipe was inspired by one published in 1824.

In making the rum, ripe pineapples are infused into dark rum for several months and, simultaneously, pineapple skins (used for their fragrant oils) are soaked in rum. After being distilled again, the two products are blended into a bold expression of rum and pineapple.

Stiggins’ Fancy is 80-proof as well and is great when served on the rocks. It also is a wonderful substitute in a daiquiri, such as our original Coppertone recipe below.

COPPERTONE

To make simple syrup, heat 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and 1/2 cup of water in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently until the sugar dissolves. Allow it to cool to room temperature before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one month.

¾ ounce Planteray 5 year rum

¾ ounce Planteray Stiggins’ Fancy pineapple rum

¾ ounce Planteray Cut & Dry coconut rum

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cocktail glass and serve.

Serves 1.

Per serving: 191 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 9 milligrams sodium.