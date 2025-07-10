Mike Luckovich: Be warned

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: (Photo Illustration: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Getty, Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Sen. Jon Ossoff is exploring the wrong solutions to fix a real housing problem
Professionally managed rental housing providers have come under fire, but they have stepped in to provide affordable housing for the average Georgian.
ICE raids are traumatizing Georgia’s Latino children of immigrants
Children of undocumented immigrants face the reality that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers may come and detain their parents for deportation proceedings.
Readers write
AJC readers write on the tragic flooding in Texas and national pride.
Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC
Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.
Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership
When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.
A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee
Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.