SAVANNAH — All across the state are youngsters who imitate the batting stance of Atlanta Braves all-star Matt Olson: high hands, feet spread wide and a front foot a little off the ground as the pitch approaches.
These days, though, a growing number also are likely to mimic the trick plays of Jackson Olson or one of their other favorite Savannah Bananas.
That second demographic is well represented this week at the second annual Banana Ball Youth Tournament, with roughly 770 young baseball players from 44 states.
Last year, the tournament was held in Cleveland, the same weekend the Bananas sold out Progressive Field there. This year, it’s being held over four days in Savannah, with championship games Sunday at Grayson Stadium in four age groups: 9-under, 10-under, 11-under and 12-under.
Devin Vieyra, from San Antonio, said he heard about the event from a friend, and brought his 8-year-old son Ryan, along with three other friends and their sons.
“Instead of doing the normal travel ball in the summer, we thought, let’s do something a little more fun,” Vieyra said. “When it comes to youth baseball, sometimes it’s more about parents’ egos, but this is more about the kids, so we brought the boys out here.”
Thanks to YouTube and TikTok videos, Instagram and other social media, the players and families at the tournament are familiar with the Bananas and their dance-party-where-a-baseball-game-breaks-out style of play. The Bananas are on track to sell out every game this season, including 18 Major League Baseball parks, two NFL stadiums and Clemson University’s 81,000-seat football stadium.
Ryan plays second base in travel ball, but where he plays in this tournament took a back seat to getting his favorite Banana players Jackson Olson and Coach RAC (outfielder Robert Anthony Cruz) to sign his baseball card. Many of the Bananas players are involved in the tournament as coaches.
“I’ve been working on fielding it through my legs,” Ryan said. “I like watching (the Bananas) just playing and dancing and all that other stuff. I’m hoping to learn some new dances and some new trick plays.”
Credit: Fans First Entertainment/Anna Rouch
Credit: Fans First Entertainment/Anna Rouch
Parents paid $595 per player for the tournament.
Veteran Bananas catcher Bill LeRoy has been running similar baseball camps for the team since 2021.
“The whole goal of Banana Ball is to combine entertainment and competitive spirit,” Leroy said. “That’s what we’re trying to do out here with the camps as well. The kids here are learning trick plays left and right and hitting home runs and celebrating at home plate. They’re really getting in the spirit of Banana Ball — celebrating your teammates and having fun.”
Bananas Director of Baseball Operations Adam Virant said it isn’t unrealistic to think that some of the participants in the tournament may be a decade or so away from playing Banana Ball professionally.
While Virant wouldn’t rule out a future Banana Ball youth league, he said the focus is still on the Bananas’ games.
“Jesse (Cole, the team’s owner) always says, ‘Let’s keep the main event the main event.’ I’m going to work very tirelessly at growing Banana Ball through tournaments, camps and interactions with the players,” he said.
Bananas pitcher Dakota Albritton, nicknamed “Stilts” because he pitches and hits while wearing stilts, was surrounded by young players seconds after getting out of his car.
“The biggest thing for me to be where I’m at is to not be afraid to be different and stick out,” Albritton said. “I’m going to tell these kids, ‘Don’t be afraid to be yourself and have fun.’”
