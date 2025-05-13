News
Plan your international food tour: Around the world in 63 dishes

Get ready to plan your international food tour. (Illustration by Jon Reyes)

37 minutes ago

Get ready to plan your international food tour!

The AJC’s dining guide celebrates global flavors to be had right here in metro Atlanta. The guide waves the flags of 63 countries by spotlighting their best-known foods and our favorite places to enjoy them locally.

Prepare to take a delicious gastronomic trip around the world — without having to grab your passport and navigate the world’s busiest airport.

Find the guide online at AJC.com/global-dining and in the Food & Dining section of the May 18 print edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

