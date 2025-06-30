But the commission also approved a resolution calling for immediate shut-off protections for vulnerable populations and a sliding-scale rate plan for low-income households within 30 days. Commissioners and community advocates raised alarms in May that shutoffs were still taking place and a sliding-scale rate plan had not been presented.

In response, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the county was contracting with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to handle customer advocacy. In the Monday release, Cochran-Johnson said the rate hike delay was needed while the county finalizes its partnership with the Urban League. The county also needs time to educate ratepayers about affordability resources, she said.

“Access to clean, reliable water is essential, and so is ensuring that our customers are supported,” she said, adding: “This is not about moving swiftly, but about moving responsibly and ensuring we get this right for the residents we serve.”

DeKalb has about 180,000 residential water and sewer customers, according to the news release. This year’s rate hike would increase the average monthly water and sewer bill from $69.50 to $76.40.

The average monthly bill in 2034 would slightly exceed $180.

The county did not set a new date for the first rate increase, saying one would be announced “once the partnership and outreach efforts are in place.”

The County Commission had asked Cochran-Johnson not to shut off water to homes with children, seniors or disabled residents, “those experiencing temporary hardships” or those disputing their bills.

A federal consent decree mandates that DeKalb fix its sewer system by December 2027. The county has asked for a 10-year extension of that deadline.

The drinking water system is also in notoriously bad shape, with frequent water main breaks that cause outages or boil-water advisories.

Cochran-Johnson said in May that more than half of DeKalb’s water and sewer customers have a delinquent balance. In a subsequent memo to commissioners, the county’s chief internal auditor said that figure erroneously included residential customers who were current on their bills, but did not include many nonresidential customers or inactive accounts.

Because of data inconsistencies, the total number of water and sewer customers is unclear, said the analysis, which was not a full audit. However, the county’s 2023 audited financial report said total delinquent water and sewer charges “deemed doubtful to be collected” exceeded $214 million.