Airport braces for more than a week’s worth of July 4th crowds

This Friday will be busiest travel day, Hartsfield-Jackson officials say.
Crowds streamed into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on for the Fourth of July travel period in 2024. (John Spink/AJC file)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

By Emma Hurt
33 minutes ago

While the aviation industry has seen some dampened travel demand in 2025, the July 4 holiday period is still set to be busy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport expects to see more than 4 million passengers between Thursday and July 7.

This Friday will be the busiest,with nearly 400,000 passengers projected, according to a news release. Thursday and July 6 are expected to follow with about 385,000 and 377,000 passengers, respectively.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the carrier is seeing strong summer travel demand in Atlanta and across the network, “particularly in international markets, and we’re encouraged by how the season is pacing.”

Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 18.5 million travelers between Tuesday and July 7, with 2.9 million screenings on July 6 alone.

The Atlanta airport warns passengers to arrive at least 2½ hours before their departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Those requiring wheelchair assistance should add an additional 30 minutes.

AAA expects nearly 164,000 Georgians will fly domestically between Saturday and July 6.

Despite recent aviation industry headwinds, the group’s data shows round-trip domestic flights for the holiday cost an average of $810, up 4% from last year.

More than 2 million Georgians will hit the roads instead, AAA says, as gas prices in the state hold steady at an average of $2.86 per gallon.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Georgia Ports Authority built a 90-acre container storage yard, known as Garden City Terminal West, in 2023 and 2024 at a cost of $200 million. The facility can hold 20,000 container units. (Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority

