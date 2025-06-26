While the aviation industry has seen some dampened travel demand in 2025, the July 4 holiday period is still set to be busy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport expects to see more than 4 million passengers between Thursday and July 7.

This Friday will be the busiest,with nearly 400,000 passengers projected, according to a news release. Thursday and July 6 are expected to follow with about 385,000 and 377,000 passengers, respectively.