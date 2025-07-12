Ogletree referenced her Louisiana roots in each course, the Macon Telegraph reported. Ogletree navigated ingredient baskets with combinations like mussels and blue rock candy, as well as skirt steak, kale, whipped coffee and cake pops, the Telegraph reported.

In a very different type of competition, an Atlanta farmer with a TV show on the Magnolia Network was nominated for her second daytime Emmy.

Jamila Norman, the entrepreneur known as Farmer J behind Patchwork City Farms, is the star of “Homegrown.” On the show, Norman helps families overhaul their outdoor spaces into functional, productive gardens.

Norman and her team will find out if they win in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category when the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are held Oct. 17. Customers can find Patchwork City Farms produce at several farmers markets around town.

Her Majesty Kitchen. 94 East Adams St., Forsyth. 478-241-0077, hermajestykitchen.com

Patchwork City Farms. 902 Pinehurst Terrace SW, Atlanta. 814-503-0310, patchworkcityfarms.com

26 Thai team’s lineup expands with 3rd concept

The team behind 26 Thai and Blackjack Bar Tapas has opened its third restaurant concept, Pink Lotus, in West Midtown.

Restaurateur Niki Pattharakositkul debuted Pink Lotus with the intention of serving lesser-known Thai dishes from the southern, northern, central and Isaan regions of Thailand.

The menu features cocktails from beverage director Sean Gleason and family-style dishes like miang kham, which includes betel leaves filled with coconut, peanut, herbs and palm syrup; tom yum soup with shrimp; stewed beef curry; pla pao, a whole salt-crusted fish grilled over charcoal; and Isaan beef tartare with chili, roasted rice and egg yolk.

The spacious dining room and outdoor patio is located near the Painted Duck and alpine-inspired restaurant Avize on Brady Avenue.

Pink Lotus is open daily for lunch and dinner.

976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 470-346-2609, instagram.com/pinklotusthai

Other items of interest

PizzaBoxx began selling pizza and wings out of the Southern National kitchen on Thursday, according to a news release. Chef Duane Nutter has created a California-style, thin-crust pizza menu that can be ordered as takeout or delivery. Flavors include the Tender Roni pizza for pepperoni lovers and the Pigs in Heat pizza with smoked pork, peppers and spicy sauce.

72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907- 4245, pizzaboxxatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Nakato is currently closed for renovations, but Atlanta diners missing Japanese cuisine from the longtime Cheshire Bridge restaurant can enjoy a taste at Westside Motor Lounge on July 19. Nakato is throwing a Hibachi party and Orion Beer Fest at the West Midtown restaurant from 6-10 p.m. Each $35 ticket includes a hibachi bowl and two drinks, either an Orion draft lager or a yuzu shandy. The event will also feature a karaoke DJ, dunk tank and live cooking by Nakato’s hibachi chefs. Tickets can be purchased at shotgun.live or through Nakato’s website.

725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. nakatorestaurant.com

Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Gypsy Kitchen has expanded its brunch service to cover both Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant announced in a news release. The Buckhead Mediterranean restaurant has also updated its menu, introducing items like a cinnamon roll with date-honey butter and cardamom-infused cream cheese icing, avocado toast with za’atar, French toast with rose petals and more.

3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9840, gypsykitchenatl.com

Divan, the Persian restaurant in the Midtown Atlanta “castle” building, is hosting a wine dinner on July 22 with a Napa Valley winemaker who is also a Marietta native and University of Georgia graduate. Robbie Meyer, the winemaker and owner of Peirson Meyer Winery, will share several of his wines paired with a five-course meal at Divan. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $60, excluding tax and tip, on Resy.

87 15th St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3989, divanatlanta.com

Restaurant openings

Bar Pilar, a new cocktail bar and lounge, opened in the back of Alici in Midtown on Thursday, the business shared on Instagram.

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/barpilar_atl

Lucky Goat Coffee, a chain out of Tallahassee, Florida, has expanded into Georgia with the opening of a store in Dunwoody, according to a news release. The new coffee shop held its grand opening Thursday.

4343 Dunwoody Park Suite 300, Dunwoody. 470-882-9097, luckygoatcoffee.com

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opened at Ponce City Market on Friday.

619 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 718-701-1630, vanleeuwenicecream.com

Magnolia’s Kitchen & Cocktails has replaced Under the Cork Tree at the Prado in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reported. The new concept opened Thursday and remains under the same ownership.

5600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-228-7470, magnoliassandysprings.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

More new restaurant announcements

ASW Distillery will open a bar and restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport later this month, according to a news release. The announcement did not provide an exact opening date, but the restaurant will be run in partnership with airport hospitality vendor Delaware North. ASW Distillery’s newest location will be housed in Concourse B.

aswdistillery.com

Truth Be Told Lounge, a new upscale restaurant from chef Matt Marcus, will open July 23 in Roswell, according to an announcement on Instagram.

1104 Canton St., Roswell. 470-292-3050, tbtlounge.com

Restaurant closings

Howdy Biscuit Cafe, the coffee shop and breakfast restaurant in Grant Park, will close after a final day of service on Aug. 3, owner Wendy Baker announced.

Citizens Culinary Market, a food hall at Phipps Plaza, has closed after a little more than two years in business, Tomorrow’s News Today reported.