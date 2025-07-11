LAS VEGAS — It’s good to be back.
After injuries kept Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin away from the court, he made every minute count of the team’s Summer League opener, a 105-98 win Friday over the Heat.
Bufkin, Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2023, had 29 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes.
In filling up the stat sheet, Bufkin provided an energizing presence helping to erase a 13-point deficit.
Bufkin pushed the Hawks’ pace and aggressively attacked the basket in the second half, showing much of the promise that the Hawks had when they selected him 15th overall.
With just under a minute and a half to play, Bufkin dribbled down court at full speed, looking to go up and hit a quick shot. But with the Heat’s Kel’el Ware taking up space, Bufkin quickly put on the brakes then whipped a pass along the baseline to Hawks two-way forward Eli N’diaye for a 3-pointer. It gave the Hawks a 96-93 lead and solidified their Summer League opener.
Bufkin missed his second season at Summer League last year due to a shoulder injury, one that eventually forced him out of the regular season. So, the third-year guard has been waiting for an opportunity to get out and showcase why the Hawks drafted him.
