Georgia has multiple contestants on ‘Big Brother’ for fourth year in a row

Look out for marketing manager Zach Cornell, server Katherine Woodman and event curator Mickey Lee in season 27
Season 27 of CBS's "Big Brother" features event coordinator Mickey Lee (left) and marketing manager Zach Cornell (center) who live in metro Atlanta, plus server Katherine Woodman (right) who's a Georgia native. (Courtesy of CBS Publicity)

By
32 minutes ago

Nobody with strong Georgia ties has won CBS’s “Big Brother” over the reality show’s first quarter century on air.

But the show’s casting department keeps trying.

For the fourth season in a row, “Big Brother” has brought in multiple cast members who were raised in Georgia and/or reside in the state.

Season 27’s three local contestants Mickey Lee, Katherine Woodman and Zach Cornell will enter the home with 13 others during the 90-minute debut at 8 p.m. Thursday on CBS. (A mystery 17th guest will arrive at some point.) The winner will pocket $750,000.

The contestants were not made available to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before being sealed inside the Big Brother house for up to three months. Get to know more about them here:

Mickey Lee, 35, of Atlanta, seen in this screenshot, identifies herself as an "event curator" for purposes of the show. Her Instagram identifies her as "director of immersive experiences."

Mickey Lee

Age: 35

Residence: Atlanta

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Job: Show describes her as an “event curator.” Her Instagram account identifies her as a “director of immersive experiences” at a company called Mingle Experience.

Her strategy: “I have the talent of being very charming, being a person that people don’t think is a threat. And I think I’m gonna use that to my advantage. I’m going to be a neutral party. I’m gonna be everyone’s favorite person. And then when it’s time, I’m gonna strike and make my move,” she told Parade magazine.

Any shot at a showmance? “I live in Atlanta, Georgia,” she noted in Parade. “There’s a plethora of men out there. I can find one easily. I’m not here for that at all. I’m here for the money.”

Season 27 "Big Brother" contestant Katherine Woodman (seen this screenshot) is a University of South Carolina graduate who grew up in metro Atlanta and is identified as a "fine dining server."

Katherine Woodman

Age: 23

Residence: Columbia, South Carolina

Hometown: Gwinnett County, Georgia (CBS did not provide a city, just the county)

Graduate of: University of South Carolina in 2024

Job: Restaurant server

Her strategy: “Outside of this game, I am a waitress,” she said in a quote provided to USA Today. I accommodate to people’s needs all the time. I can keep a straight face when I genuinely don’t like people very much, and they have no idea, and still end up giving me money at the end of their service. I think that’s a skill that’s really going to help me in this house because there’s a lot more money on the line in this house than there is at a tip at a table.”

Season 27 "Big Brother" contestant Zach Cornell is an Atlanta native who briefly played with the Washington Nationals as a Major League Baseball player. He is now a marketing manager, as seen in this screenshot.

Zach Cornell

Age: 27

Residence: Cartersville

Job: Marketing manager

Graduated: Liberty University in 2025

Formerly: A minor-league baseball player in the Washington Nationals system.

His background: “I was a pastor’s kid that grew up very shy in a very sheltered home, and I had to come out of my shell when I got to college,” he told Parade. “I mean, it was my first day in college when I saw somebody smoking weed for the first time. So I had to really adapt. And then you ultimately moved from there to into professional baseball. You’re living with seven people in the same house all at once. And so there’s a lot of different aspects in my life that I’ve had to really change myself to understand what’s going on in my environment.”

Open to a showmance? Yes. “I am gearing up for very beautiful women to come into this house,” he said to Parade. “Now I will say this. My mom is very religious, and she’s Filipino. And she told me, ‘Zach, if I see you even sleeping next to another girl, when you get back to our house, I’m going to murder you.’ So I do have that in the back of my head when it comes to a showmance. But look, I already told her. I said I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win the $750,000.”

Three "Big Brother" contestants for the 2024 season have Georgia ties: T-Kor Clottey, Matt Hardeman, Brooklyn Rivera. (Courtesy of CBS)

Here is how the most recent Georgia contestants did the prior three seasons:

Season 24

Brittany Hoopes, a hypnotherapist, fourth place, lasted 79 days

Jasmine Davis, an entrepreneur, 10th place, lasted 51 days

Season 25

Felicia Cannon, a real estate agent, fourth place, lasted 96 days

Cameron Hardin, a stay-at-home dad, ninth place, lasted 72 days

Season 26

T’Kor Clottey, crochet business owner, eighth place, lasted 66 days

Brooklyn Rivera, business administrator, 12th place, lasted 38 days

Matt Hardeman, tech sales rep, 16th place, lasted 10 days

If you watch

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

