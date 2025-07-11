Suspect charged with murder in July 4 carjacking at Cobb apartments

Police have made an arrest after an attempted carjacking turned deadly on the Fourth of July at a troubled Cobb County apartment complex.
A suspect is facing murder, three counts of hijacking and other charges after he shot and killed one man and injured another at the 300 Riverside Apartments in Mableton, according to arrest warrants obtained Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Damaree Baker, 23, was arrested Thursday, nearly a week after officials said he fatally shot Cody Chavous while trying to steal his vehicle.
In one of the three hijacking counts Baker faces, he is accused of entering the victim’s vehicle with a pistol and demanding to steal it. When Chavous refused, he “was ultimately shot four times,” the warrant states.
The other carjacking counts in the warrant said the victims “fought off” Baker after he entered their vehicles, and he ultimately fled the scene.
Another man was also shot in the face during the incident and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, the warrant states.
Baker was charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder in that shooting, according to the warrant. An update on the victim’s condition was not provided by police.
The 300 Riverside Apartments, formerly called Concepts 21 Six Flags, is among 272 of metro Atlanta’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards.
The AJC found that between 2017 and July 2023, police reported 40 crimes at the apartment’s 300 Riverside Parkway address, including three aggravated assaults and one arson. At addresses on Concepts 21 Circle, police reported 105 crimes, including murder, aggravated assaults and robberies, among others.
Baker was arrested near his home address in a neighboring apartment complex and booked into the Cobb County jail, where he was denied bond, online records show.
