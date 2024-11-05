Atlanta United must try to limit Miami’s “Big 4″ one more time

They will get one more chance to run, and hate, each other when Atlanta United plays Inter Miami in the decisive playoff match in their best-of-three series on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Miami won the first match 2-1, which included a goal from Lobjanidze and one from Alba. Atlanta United won the second, 2-1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alba is one of Miami’s big four along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets. They were long-time teammates at Barcelona before they one-by-one joined Inter Miami and led it to best regular season in MLS history this season. They combined for 45 goals, 177 shots, 95 shots on goal, 34 assists and 128 chances created, or per-90 minute averages of 2.35 goals, 9.3 shots, 4.9 shots on goal, 1.6 assists and 5.9 key passes.

Their production in the Atlanta United series, particularly in Game 2, wasn’t the same as in the regular season. They combined for two goals, 14 shots, seven on goal and 13 chances created in the first match. They limited them to no goals, seven shots, one on goal, and five chances created in the second. Busquets didn’t play in the second match.

Atlanta United did a much better job in the second match tracking Miami’s off-the-ball runners, which is something Alba and Suarez did to great effect in the first match. From those runs they created shots (Suarez’s goal came from one) and key passes.

“When you play a few times, you learn much more,” Lobjanidze said. “I think all the players, we did a good job.”

Lobjanidze said he hopes Alba has learned nothing about him ahead of the third match. Messi and Alba looked visibly frustrated either with the result, their performance or with Atlanta United as they walked off the field after Game 2.

“They are top players,” Atlanta United’s Ronald Hernandez said. “They played together for more than 10 year. We also know for the next game, we need to try to reduce the amount of touches of play for them. We got to keep improving. We need to be almost perfect to go through.”

