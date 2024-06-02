Atlanta United falls to Charlotte, home winless streak at six

Pineda selected the same starting lineup that was used in Wednesday’s 3-1 win against Miami. Almada was again captain with Jamal Thiare at striker, Saba Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba and Dax McCarty in the midfield, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams as the centerbacks, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley as the fullbacks, and Josh Cohen in goal. Unlike the last game when he wasn’t eligible to be selected because of a red card suspension, Brad Guzan could have been selected to start in goal.

Atlanta United came out with energy, just as they did against Miami. The hosts took three shots in the first nine minutes.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when a shot by Almada deflected off a Charlotte player and went in. Atlanta United created a turnover in Charlotte’s third. Lobjandize and Almada connected a few times before his shot glanced off the back of Charlotte’s Adilson Malanda and past goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. It was Almada’s fourth goal and Lobjanidze’s fourth assist.

And then Atlanta United did what Atlanta United often does, it gave up a goal within minutes of scoring….and from a set piece.

Cohen was forced to dive across the goal and push away a corner kick that bounced off Williams in the 40th minute and appeared to preserve Atlanta United’s lead. Play was allowed to continue. However, a review of the shot was conducted two minutes later and it was judged by referee Ismir Pekmic that the whole ball crossed the line to tie the match at 1. Williams was charged with an own goal. There was no camera looking down the end line, or over the goal, for a definitive angle.

Charlotte put one shot on goal in the first half. Its goal wasn’t it. Atlanta United finished with nine shots, three on goal.

Charlotte took a 2-1 lead, this time the goal was obviously good, on a 23-yard shot by Liel Abada that flew past Cohen and into the lower right corner in the 56th minute. The goal was the result of a counter attack by Charlotte that started in its own 18-yard box. Atlanta United still had a numerical advantage on defense but neither Williams nor Abram stepped quickly enough forward to close down Abada.

Pineda subbed on Giorgos Giakoumakis, Silva and Jay Fortune for Thiare, McCarty and Williams in the 62nd minute. The subs resulted in Atlanta United switching from three centerbacks to two centerbacks to get another player into the attack.

Charlotte increased its lead to 3-1 with a goal by Abada in the 68th minute. It came from a simple pass to Abada, who was unmarked in the center of the 18-yard box, 12 yards from goal.

Gregersen left with an undisclosed injury in the 73rd minute. He was replaced by Cobb. Gregersen only returned from an injury five matches ago.

Silva cut Charlotte’s lead to 3-2 with a curling right-footed shot in the 76th minute. It was his first goal this season. Lobjanidze and Fortune were credited with assists. Edwin Mosquera replaced Lobjanidze in the 76th minute.

Atlanta United was better in Charlotte in most key categories, including shots (18-10), and expected goals (2.0-1.2), tied on shots on goal (4-4) and obviously didn’t do better in the most important category, goals, which has been the case in most matches this season.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.