Atlanta United fails to make up ground with draw at Philadelphia

With three matches remaining, including two at home next week against Montreal and Red Bulls, Atlanta United (8-13-11) didn’t make up any ground on the Union for the ninth and final playoff spot in the East. Atlanta United started three points behind Philadelphia and stayed three points behind with 34 points. The Union moved to 37 points. Toronto, which started in eighth with 36 points, played later Saturday night. Tenth-place Montreal, which started Saturday one point ahead of Atlanta United, defeated San Jose to move three points clear. D.C. United drew with Columbus on Saturday and is tied in points with Atlanta United. Toronto has two matches remaining. Philadelphia, Montreal and D.C. United have three each.

“We’ve got a home game now that we come up to with Montreal, and that’s one we have to win,” Valentino said. “It puts a internal pressure on us in a good way.”

The match was typical of Atlanta United’s play during its four-match winless streak. Its first shot on goal was Lobjanidze’s header in the 72nd minute for his team-leading eighth goal. The goal it allowed to Nathan Harriel in the 61st minute happened because he wasn’t marked at the top of the 18-yard box.

Explore Read more about Atlanta United

Valentino’s lineup was composed of striker Daniel Rios, wingers Lobjanidze and Tyler Wolff, making his fifth start and first since the U.S. Open Cup loss to Indy Eleven, midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amadro, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and Guzan.

Atlanta United looked livelier in the first half than it did in its previous three matches but that energy didn’t result in anything meaningful offensively. It took four shots, all in the final six minutes. None were on goal. It has put just two shots on goal in the first halves of its past four matches, including Saturday’s. One was the successful penalty kick taken by Miranchuk in last week’s 2-2 draw against Red Bulls. Philadelphia finished with seven shots, one on goal.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Harriel, who one-timed a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 61st minute. Guzan had no chance to stop it from going into the lower left corner of his goal.

Tristan Muyumba replaced Wolff in the 63rd minute, with the formation switching to a 4-4-2.

Lobjanidze scored with a header at the back post in the 72nd minute to tie the match at 1. Lennon got the assist, his team-leading eighth. Lennon has 38 assists across all competitions with Atlanta United, one behind the franchise leader, Julian Gressel.

Edwin Mosquera replaced Rios in the 81st minute. Valentino said he wanted to get Mosquera’s speed on the flank.

“They were able to adapt and keep fighting,” he said. “The fight is the biggest part.”

Valentino said he wasn’t concerned that Atlanta United didn’t put more shots on goal

“Not an easy place to go and play, not an easy place to go and create chances,” he said.

Saturday’s result was one of many in recent important matches for Atlanta United that haven’t gone well.

Atlanta United was defeated by Santos Laguna and D.C. United in this season’s Leagues Cup. Those were preceded by a loss to Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup. Last season, the team did push Columbus to a third match in the best-of-three playoff series but was beaten in the third match. That defeat was preceded by the team not winning any of three matches during a crucial stretch near the end of the 2023 regular season. Because it couldn’t defeat D.C. United or Philadelphia, it put itself in a difficult position to finish among the top four teams. That chance was extinguished with a 1-1 draw against Columbus. It was also bounced in two games in the Leagues Cup, and was knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup in its first match against Memphis.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.