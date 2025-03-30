Atlanta United rallies from two goals down to defeat NYCFC

“I think that we actually deserve something here because of the chances we have, but the way we played the last half an hour, that’s how we want to be, and that’s where we’re aiming,” manager Ronny Deila said. “I’m again, back to the process, to the performance, and I’m very happy that we showed something in the second half.”

Alexey Miranchuk scored Atlanta United’s first goal in the first half to tie the match at 1. They were the first goals for Miranchuk and Almiron this season. It was Latte Lath’s team-leading fifth goal. It was the first time this season that every player in the attacking quartet contributed to a goal. It was also the first time since Sept. 2018, and the second time ever, the team has rallied from a two-goal difference to win.

The bad news is NYCFC’s goals were the result of four Atlanta United mistakes, continuing a trend this season. The Five Stripes may have also lost two starters, Pedro Amador and Bartosz Slisz, to injuries in front of an announced attendance of 42,518.

The win was a positive start for Atlanta United (2-2-2) to a three-game homestand that will continue next week against Dallas. The team had already dropped five points from its three previous home matches.

“The cohesiveness, the togetherness of the last 30 minutes, implementing the ideas of how we want to play, and then not doing that for 60 minutes, makes a big difference,” captain Brad Guzan said. “And so, when you do what’s asked of us, good things happen.”

Deila’s lineup was composed of striker Latte Lath, midfielders Miranchuk, Almiron, Lobjanidze, Slisz and Mateusz Klich, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Dominik Chong Qui, making his first start, centerbacks Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen, and Guzan. Amador was supposed to start at left fullback but sustained a quad injury during warm-ups. Chong Qui, 17 years old and on a short-term call-up, replaced him.

NYCFC took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute and Atlanta United hurt itself, again. Williams failed to trap a ball, allowing it to roll to Alonso Martinez behind the defense. Guzan blocked Martinez’s close-range shot but Hannes Wolf was the first to the rebound and buried his attempt into the lower left corner. The majority of Atlanta United’s goals allowed this season have come directly from individual preventable mistakes, or bad luck.

Williams said he felt his mistake caused his teammates to play passively.

Miranchuk tied the game at 1 with a one-timer into the lower right corner in the 42nd minute. Latte Lath received the ball and appeared to be setting up a spinning left-footed shot until Miranchuk popped it with his right foot from 12 yards away. Latte Lath was credited with his first assist and Lobjanidze with his third. The shot on goal was Atlanta United’s first.

Atlanta United finished the half with six shots, compared to NYCFC’s four, two on goal. Atlanta United created six chances and 0.7 expected goals. NYCFC finished the half with no chances created and 0.5 expected goals.

“We were not even close to we want to be and what we are in the first half,” Deila said.

Jay Fortune replaced Slisz, who suffered a knee injury near the end of the first half, to start the second half. Deila said he didn’t think the injury was serious.

NYCFC’s Martinez won a penalty kick in the 47th minute, mostly because of two more Atlanta United mistakes. The first was by Williams, who while under pressure by Martinez failed to properly clear a ball that was kicked down the middle by NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese. The second mistake was made by Lennon, who fouled Martinez. Martinez converted the PK to give NYCFC a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute.

Williams said his second mistake was worse than his first because it was a simple ball. The bounce the ball took off the turf surprised him, but he said he should have cleared it.

“The guys saved me,” he said.

NYCFC increased its lead to 3-1 in the 51st minute on a goal by Wolf. It was a gift because of yet another mistake, this time by Chong Qui, who failed to properly control a pass. The fumble went to Julian Fernandez, who passed to Wolf open seven yards from goal. Chong Qui, who didn’t return from national duty until Friday, said he just lost the ball.

“Mistakes happen,” he said. “Everybody does it. So it’s nothing much to mourn on, especially because the team got three points at the end of the day.”

Deila put on Xande Silva and Matt Edwards in place of Chong Qui and Klich in the 57th minute. Silva moved to the left, Lobjanidze moved to the right, Almiron to the middle and Miranchuk dropped deeper. It was similar to what Deila did last week against Cincinnati. Dropping Miranchuk is something that Deila said during the week he would consider doing if he felt it would help Atlanta United’s attack.

Deila said he made the changes because Miranchuk has a technique and awareness that can open games.

“That’s something to learn from everybody else that’s playing in that position,” Deila said.

The moves worked.

An own goal by Keaton Parks caused by Lobjanidze cut Atlanta United’s deficit to 3-2 in the 62nd minute. It was just like the own goal Lobjanidze forced Cincinnati to make last week. He hit a low, hard cross that a retreating player tried to clear but instead put into his own goal.

“I didn’t think about (Cincinnati), I just was thinking ‘let’s go, we need to come back now,’ " Lobjanidze said.

Atlanta United’s offense continued to push. Lobjanidze, Miranchuk and Almiron each came close to tying the match with shots during the next seven minutes.

Then came the final two goals for an Atlanta United offense that appeared less dangerous than pollen in the first half but found a groove in the second.

Almiron’s close-range header gave Atlanta United its tying goal in the 75th minute. It was assisted by Silva, his first this season.

Latte Lath’s winning goal was very similar to the penalty kick won by NYCFC. Guzan booted a ball down the middle of the field. Latte Lath pressured NYCFC’s Thiago Martins into misplaying the bounce, and he chipped the goalkeeper.

“Remember one time I said to a guy, there’s nothing to lose, we are losing 3-1,” he said. “Just let’s do something, because if they score again ... we are fast, so just do something.”