Xande Silva stunner carries Atlanta United to win against Inter Miami

Atlanta United’s players hinted during the week that playing after a week of rest, and at home, would produced a much different result than its 2-1 loss last week in Game 1.

They were right.

Miami’s goal came from one of the more bizarre sequences in soccer in several years. Atlanta United’s goals came from Derrick Williams and then Silva.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Atlanta United ran with striker Jamal Thiare, midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze, Jay Fortune, Bartosz Slisz and Dax McCarty, fullbacks Pedro Amador and Ronald Hernandez, centerbacks Williams and Luis Abram, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan. The team was without two of its typical starters because they suffered injuries in the first game of the series. Brooks Lennon (dislocated) shoulder was replaced by Hernandez. Stian Gregersen (hamstring) made the game-day roster. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Abram.

The first half was evenly played until Miami took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute with a goal that, of all the weird goals allowed by Atlanta United this season, will top those.

Guzan collected a cross. As he ran toward the top of the 18-yard box to punt the ball, he suddenly stopped his motion, dropped the ball and fell down as Federico Redondo, who was walking ahead of him, made a slight feint as if he was going to try to block the punt. Redondo reacted first and passed the ball left to Hector Martinez, who shot and scored. Guzan protested to referee Rubiel Vazquez. It didn’t appear that Guzan was touched by Redondo as he started to punt the ball. The feint by Redondo is one that players frequently make toward goalkeepers.

When Miami’s players tardily emerged from the tunnel to start the second half, they were welcomed with boos.

Atlanta United had 45 minutes to keep its season going. The club was able to do that in its final two matches of the regular season, and in its playoff win at Montreal. The difference between Saturday’s match and those was this time Atlanta United trailed by a goal, a situation in which it was 0-5-0 in its playoff history.

Atlanta United tied the match at 1-1 in the 58th minute on a diving header by Williams. It was his first goal after just missing with several headers previously this season. Amador was credited with the assist, his seventh total from the regular season and the playoffs. Fortune also was credited with an assist, his third this season.

Tristan Muyumba replaced McCarty in the 70th minute. Rios replaced Thiare in the 78th minute.

Atlanta United, unable to win possession, played for several minutes mostly in its 18-yard box as it blunted numerous Miami attacks. Atlanta United twice survived shots from Messi after he found space in dangerous areas. The first shot flew over the goal from a tight angle. The second was blocked.

Atlanta United broke Miami’s pressure to win a corner kick in the 88th minute. Silva replaced Fortune before the kick. From Miranchuk’s corner, Lobjanidze’s reverse volley slammed off the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Silva sealed the win and saved Atlanta United’s season.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild-card round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)