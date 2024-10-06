Atlanta United stays alive in playoff hunt with win against Red Bulls

The day started well for Atlanta United because Inter Miami defeated Toronto with a goal in stoppage time. That defeat ensured that Atlanta United couldn’t be eliminated from the playoff contention if it defeated the Red Bulls.

Interim manager Rob Valentino’s lineup was composed of striker Jamal Thiare, midfielders Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze, Edwin Mosquera, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Pedro Amador and Ronald Hernandez, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United gave Valentino the high-energy start he’s wanted but not seen in the previous five matches. Hernandez and Gregersen forced saves in the opening minutes. Lobjanidze went wide with another dangerous shot. Atlanta United put more shots on goal (two) in the first 10 minutes than it did the entire first half when the teams played two weeks ago.

Atlanta United finished the half with eight shots, three on goal. The Red Bulls took three shots, putting one on goal.

Atlanta United continued to keep the Red Bulls under pressure in the second half but couldn’t find the important breakthrough goal.

A lifeline was given when Pekmic gave the Red Bulls’ Dylan Nealis a red card in the 65th minute for a challenge against Mosquera. Both players were attempting to control a long ball behind New York’s balkline. Nealis’ right foot appeared to strike Mosquera in his right side.

Playing with a man advantage, Thiare won a penalty kick in the 69th minute from an attempted tackle by Noah Eile. Players on both teams came together, resulting in Gregersen being pushed by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Five yellow cards were issued after the fracas, four to the Red Bulls and one to Atlanta United.

After that was settled, Pekmic reviewed the initial penalty against Thiare. He upheld his call.

Miranchuk scored, putting the ball into the lower right corner in the 74th minute to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead.

A Miranchuk shot was pushed over the crossbar, and it was followed by a Slisz header that went inches wide.

Atlanta United, as it has done many times the past four seasons, gave up what appeared to be the tying goal a few minutes later when Elias Manoel got behind Gregersen and hit a long shot past the onrushing Guzan.

This time, Atlanta United got lucky.

After a review by Pekmic, Manoel was judged to be offside.

Another Red Bulls goal by Manoel in the fifth minute of stoppage time was wiped away because of another offside, much more clear than the first.

Wolff secured the win by running onto a pass from Miranchuk and slotting a shot into the lower right corner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. It was Wolff’s first goal this season.

The Red Bulls scored in the 14th minute of stoppage time on a goal by Serge Ngoma. There was supposed to be 11 minutes of stoppage time, but more were allowed.

Atlanta United will go into the regular season’s final match at Orlando in 12th place with 37 points. The top nine teams will advance to the playoffs. Atlanta United is three points behind eighth-place D.C. United and ninth-place Montreal. Atlanta United is tied on points with 10th-place Toronto, which has no more matches remaining, and 11trh place Philadelphia.

The first tiebreaker is wins. The second tiebreaker is goal-difference. Toronto finished with 11 wins. D.C. United and Montreal have 10 wins. Philadelphia and Atlanta United have nine wins. Philadelphia leads in goal-difference (plus-8), followed by Atlanta United (minus-4). None of the other teams in the mix are close in goal-difference.

