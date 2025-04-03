Atlanta United almost at full strength for first time in weeks

The team will likely also have a sort-of new face: Dominik Chong Qui. Deila said the team “has to take action” with Chong Qui, who had reached the maximum four call-ups allowed by MLS in last week’s 4-3 win against NYCFC.

It is probable that Chong Qui will be signed as a Homegrown to the first team before Saturday. He was going to be a Homegrown in 2026. To sign Chong Qui, the team will have to either loan out or release a player. Adyn Torres and Ashton Gordon are the likely candidates to be sent on a season-long loan to Atlanta United 2.

Thursday not-so-fun day. The past few weeks, Deila has taken a softer approach to Thursday’s training sessions in order to try to ensure the players would be fresher for Saturday’s match.

He said he believed the approach worked. The team rallied to tie Cincinnati 2-2, and rallied from two goals behind to defeat NYCFC.

Thursday’s session for Dallas was more serious, Lennon said. Deila said that was by design.

“It looks very sharp and very good,” he said.

Deila said that he and David Tenney, hired as the team’s director of high performance in the offseason, are constantly communicating about how to ensure the team is as fresh as possible.

“I think we’re getting closer and closer,” Deila said.

Saba Lobjanidze’s position. Deila was noncommittal if Saba Lobjanidze will start on the left wing or right wing Saturday.

Lobjanidze has been responsible for forcing two own goals in each of the past two matches after he was moved from the left to the right. After NYCFC, Deila said that Lobjanidze appears a more productive player on the right.

“Opportunities to do both; it’s good,” Deila said. “We also have an opportunity to play Miggy (Almiron) in the 10 (attacking midfielder). So we’ll see what the game will bring.”

Moving Almiron to the “10,” would mean moving Alexey Miranchuk deeper in the midfielder. Deila made that move in the past two matches.

Deila said on Thursday he would have no problem playing Miranchuk anywhere, even at centerback.

“He can play every position he wants, because he’s a top football player,” Deila said. “I think he’s better in the central positions, but we need him centrally in the pitch. He’s the one that, he and Miggy, when those two get the ball, the whole team is breathing, everybody’s breathing, and that’s good.”

When Miranchuk plays as the attacking midfielder, and Almiron as the right-winger, they have tended to get into each other’s way because Almiron would drift inside toward Miranchuk. Deila said it became easy for opponents to mark them.

Moving Miranchuk deeper, and Almiron centrally, opened play against NYCFC. Almiron scored his first goal.

“It’s about developing our play from behind,” Deila said. “We worked on that today. This is a step in the development, and I know we’re going to get there.”

MLS documentary. To celebrate its 30th year, MLS released a documentary on Thursday, titled “MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER: 30 Years in the Making.” The documentary can be watched on the MLS season pass on Apple TV.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple