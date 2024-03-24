Atlanta United frozen out by Toronto

With the starters out, four because they were called up by their national teams, manager Gonzalo Pineda had several decisions to make. He went with Jamal Thiare in place of leading-scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis, Nic Firmino in place of Thiago Almada, Dax McCarty in place of Bartosz Slisz, Noah Cobb in place of the injured Stian Gregersen and Ronald Hernandez in place of Caleb Wiley. Pineda made one more change with Tyler Wolff replacing Xande Silva on the left wing. The rest of the lineup included right Saba Lobjanidze, central midfielder Tristan Muyumba, right fullback Brooks Lennon, centerback Derrick Williams and goalkeeper Brad Guzan. It was the first starts for Thiare and Firmino, who played well together during the preseason. It was just the 11th time that Atlanta United played without any of its three Designated Players in the starting lineup. It was 2-4-4 in those matches.

1 / 4 Toronto FC defender Tyrese Spicer (16) celebrates his goal against Atlanta United with teammate Aime Mabika (6) during the first half of a MLS soccer match in Toronto on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Toronto won 2-0. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

With a cold, gusting wind consistently blowing toward Lake Ontario and keeping the 15 flags at the end of the stadium at attention, neither team could generate clear scoring opportunities.

Toronto’s Shane O’Neill was forced off in the 27th minute after colliding with Muyumba. Aime Mabika replaced O’Neill a few minutes later.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a goal by Spicer, his first. The sequence started with Lorenzo Insigne beating Lobjanidze and then trying to play a 1-2 pass to Deandre Kerr near the top of the 18-yard box. The pass drew Cobb up the field toward Kerr, who instead of passing it to Insigne instead passed to Spicer, who moved into the space Cobb vacated. It appeared that Cobb was going to toe-poke the ball but pulled back because it was in the box. Spicer quickly took a successful shot back toward the near post.

Atlanta United tried to answer a few minutes later with a header from Williams but it was saved by Toronto’s Luka Gavran. It was the second time in as many games that Williams was able to free himself to reach a free kick.

Guzan made a point-blank save of a header from Kerr in the 42nd minute to keep the score 1-0.

Toronto’s Insigne, its best attacking player, left the match just before halftime with an undisclosed injury to his right leg.

Atlanta United finished the first half with one shot on goal compared to Toronto’s four.

Thiare put another header on frame in the 50th minute. It was saved. Toronto, going with the wind, attacked but was foiled by a header from Cobb that saved a potential goal.

Pineda subbed on Silva in place of Wolff in the 58th minute.

Toronto hit the post with a shot that flew across the mouth of the goal and out for a goal kick in the 70th minute. But the hosts got their second goal in the 71st minute when Owusu pounced on a shot that was saved by Guzan but not cleared by his teammates.

Edwin Mosquera and Daniel Rios, signed on loan earlier this week, came on in the 75th minute in place of Thiare and Firmino.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.